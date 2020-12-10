ALBION — The Albion Town Council was rightfully all abuzz at its meeting Tuesday with the news it had received more than $700,000 through the state’s Community Crossings matching grant program.
The news made what has been a COVID-19 year more palatable.
“We got the best news we’ve received all year,” Council President Vicki Jellison said. “That is very, very good news for the town.”
The town has three projects it will receive state assistance on:
• Paving work on East Hazel Street from South Orange Street to South First Street, with a total projected cost of $748,300;
• Paving and sidewalk work on South Hickory Street from East Washington Street to East South Street, $118,300; and
• ADA-compliant intersection at West Highland and North York Street, $95,900.
The state could have awarded all three projects, any combination of them or none of the projects at all. Albion got everything it asked for.
“I think that’s awesome,” Town Manager Tena Woenker said.
The total price tag for the three projects is approximately $965,000.
The amount of the grant, which was announced by the state earlier Tuesday, was $719,850. With the grants doled out on a 75/25% basis the town will have to come up with the remainder.
Jellison acknowledged how much goes into the application process from town workers.
“I know it was a huge undertaking,” Jellison said. “Thank you for that.”
Albion received the second largest amount in Noble County, trailing only the $723,553.46 awarded to Kendallville. Avilla received $351,646 and Liognier $554,589.
Noble County received $123,399.99.
Avilla also has been improvement plans for its grant money.
“We are going to redo West Albion Street between Haines Street (where we left off this spring) and Cherry Street with new curbs, pavement, driveway approaches and sidewalks,” Avilla Town Manager Bill Ley said. “We are also going to redo East Albion Street, from 370 feet east of Progress Way (where we left off this fall) to the S.R. 3 right-of-way in front of McDonalds with new curbs, driveway approaches and pavement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.