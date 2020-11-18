ALBION — When John Morr first became an Albion Town councilman, he discovered that all of the town’s vehicles were getting fueled-up with mid-grade gasoline.
He researched the issue and discovered the practice started several years prior when some of the older, larger trucks were no longer operating well on low-grade fuel. The switch was made to buy mid-grade fuel for the trucks, and the change made its way to the rest of the town’s fleet.
The program continued to later years, even when the mid-grade fuel was no longer a specific benefit to the town’s larger trucks.
Morr helped put a stop to that practice, saving the town perhaps 20 cents on every gallon it purchased for town vehicles.
“We didn’t need mid-grade fuel anymore,” Morr said. “Just because we’d always been doing it, we kept doing it.”
During the Nov. 10 Albion Town Council meeting, Morr brought up that example as he pitched a new incentive program for town employees to come up with money saving ideas on their own — then get rewarded by the town.
When it comes to finding ways to save money, “Who’s better equipped than our employees?” Morr said.
“Let’s have a contest to see what kind of idea employees bring to us,” Morr said.
His idea was to give the person with the best money-saving idea a $500 bonus.
“It’s just an idea,” Morr said. “If an employee would save us $5,000, it’s worth the $500 investment.”
Councilwoman Chris Magnuson said she would rather see all employees who come up with a money savings proposal get something instead of choosing one as the best.
In discussing the idea, the council also wondered what the exact process for picking a winner would look like and where the money for the prize could come from.
Morr said cash wasn’t the only option for awarding employees. He said that in Fort Wayne, employees who come up with money-saving ideas are rewarded with vouchers for additional vacation days
The council eventually asked Town Manager Tena Woenker to bring the idea to the town’s next department head meeting for feedback. Councilman Darold Smolinske told Woenker to ask what kind of award the department heads might think was best.
