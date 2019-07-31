1. The Brick Ark Inn has hosted people from 49 states, with only Hawaii being the exception.
2. The Brick Ark Inn has posted people from 72 countries, which includes all of the continents except for Antarctica.
3. Meeting and hosting great people, Luce said, is the best part of running a bed and breakfast.
4. Luce said the best surprise has been receiving letters, packages and notes of encouragement from her former guests.
