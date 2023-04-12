Cougar softball runs win streak to 5
ALBION — The Central Noble softball team ran its winning streak to start the serason to 5-0 with a 5-4 victory over East Noble on Monday.
Grace Swank picked up the win on the mound, striking out 13 East Noble batters.
Swank and Abby Hile each went 2-for-3 from the plate as the Cougars amassed nine hits.
Defensively, the Cougars did not commit an error in the game.
On April 8, Central Noble swept Bluffton, 12-1 and 9-6.
Hile, Kennedy Vice and Nevaeh Schour all collected multiple hits in the second game.
Swank had four RBIs in the first game. Kensy Kimmell went 2-for-3 with a double.
