CHURUBUSCO — Daniel Hile, superintendent of Smith-Green Community Schools in Churubusco, was been chosen to fill the position of superintendent at Noblesville Schools, assuming that new role July 1.
Hile will replace Beth Niedermeyer who is retiring at the end of this month.
Hile was chosen by members of the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents in October as the District II Superintendent of the Year for 2022.
Since 2017, Hile has been superintendent of SGCS after serving the district as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
The district was in a financial deficit when Hile became superintendent, and the quality of programming for students and support for staff was in decline. District leaders decided the only course forward was to ask the community to vote for a referendum to authorize additional operating funds. Hile spent the first year of his superintendency engaging with the community to share facts about the district’s finances and gain support for returning the district to financial solvency.
"Hile's commitment to and success at SGCS's as a teacher, building administrator, and superintendent is beyond measure and he will be difficult to replace, said School Board President Jeremy Hart in a news release. "We (SGCS) wish him and his family all the very best ... we are confident that he will experience the same level of success in Noblesville as he enjoyed here in Churubusco."
“Noblesville Schools is well-known and highly respected throughout the state,” Hile said in the announcement. “I’m humbled and excited to have this opportunity to be part of such an outstanding school culture and community. Relationships are central to everything we do as educators, and I look forward to meeting and building strong connections with Noblesville students, staff, families, and community members.”
Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said that “the community is grateful to Dr. Beth Niedermeyer and appreciates everything she has done for Noblesville Schools.” Jensen added, “I want to welcome Dr. Daniel Hile and his family to Noblesville. A passionate advocate for public education, Hile is known for his leadership, communications, professionalism, and community involvement and I look forward to working with him.”
Hile has served on several boards including the American Association of School Administrators, Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, Northeast Indiana Public Schools Association, Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, and the Purdue University Educational Leadership and Policy Studies Advisory Board.
He has also collaborated with the Whitley County Economic Development Council, Churubusco Rotary Club, Churubusco Chamber of Commerce, Churubusco Redevelopment Council, and the Churubusco Main Street Committee.
In addition to a doctorate in educational leadership from Purdue University, where he has also served as a guest lecturer, Hile also holds a master’s degree in education administration from Indiana University Fort Wayne, and a bachelor’s degree in music education from Indiana University.
Hile; his wife, Jana; and their two children plan to relocate to Noblesville. His son will attend Noblesville High School and his daughter will be a college student.
SGCS's will accept Hile's resignation as superintendent at June 20's regular school board meeting. The board has already taken steps to transition the next leader, Randy Zimmerly. Zimmerly will be hired as SGCS's interim superintendent.
Zimmerly retired several years ago after serving as Westview School's superintendent for over two decades. Most recently, Zimmerly served for approximately eight months as interim superintendent at Fairfield Community Schools. Zimmerly, as well as others, will assist the school board in developing the superintendent application process, and establishing an interview and hiring schedule. The school board said it will work diligently to keep the SGCS patrons, parents and staff apprised throughout the hiring process.
The board meeting is at 7 p.m. June 20 in the administration center at 222 W. Tulley St. across from Churubusco Junior-Senior High School.
The change at Smith-Green represents another new face in local school district leadership in recent years.
Lakeland and East Noble recently completed their first years under new superintendents Greg Baker and Teresa Gremaux, respectively, while Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff stepped down and is being replaced by Central Noble Primary Principal Robby Morgan as of July 1.
