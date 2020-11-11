MUNCIE — This year Midwest Writers Workshop Inc. has designed an online version of MWW Agent Fest, Wednesday to Saturday, Nov. 18-21. The conference offers opportunities for fiction and nonfiction writers to pitch to literary agents, learn about the business of writing and publishing, network and enjoy the writing community that makes MWW so special.
Here’s a chance for writers to pitch their book ideas directly to literary agents in search of new voices. Writers can connect with literary agents who are actively searching for the next big thing across all genres including fiction, nonfiction, young adult and more. During the Agent Fest Online 2020, writers have an opportunity to meet agents one-on-one via Zoom and capture their attention with the basic concept of their book.
“We’ve assembled a dynamic roster of top-tier agents to participate in this Agent Fest Online,” explained executive director Jama Kehoe Bigger. “We are offering four days of valuable sessions on how to write a query letter and a synopsis, what agents are looking for, what makes an agent/editor stop reading a manuscript, and more. No matter what you’re writing — fiction or nonfiction — the sessions will help point you in the right direction. Writers of all genres are welcome. And all sessions are recorded for future viewing.”
The MWW Agent Fest Online is designed to squeeze as much into four days of learning as possible. Writers can ask any questions they like during the sessions, and get their specific concerns addressed. The literary agents will give feedback and take pitches from writers. The faculty includes: Jennifer Grimaldi (Charlberg & Sussman), Jolene Haley (Marsal Lyon Literary Agency), Eric Myers (Myers Literary Management), Latoya Smith (LCS Literary Services), Abby Saul (The Lark Group), Alice Speilburg (Speilburg Literary), Amy Stapp (Wolfson Literary), Cherry Weiner (Cherry Weiner Literary Agency), Shannon Kelly (Associate Editor, Abrams).
Cost for the MWW Agent Fest is $199. The complete schedule and online registration are available at midwestwriters.org.
