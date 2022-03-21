Cougars to face pesky Providence
The team standing between Central Noble and a Class 2A State Basketball Championship?
The Providence Pioneers.
The Pioneers defeated Eastern Hancock in Saturday’s South 2A Semi-State, 41-33.
Providence will take a 20-6 record in the finals, but its season tally is a bit deceiving.
Five of their six losses came against Class 3A and Class 4A opponents. Providence also lost to Class 1A Rock Creek (14-9).
The Pioneers are 10-0 this season against Class 2A competition.
The overall record of the six teams which defeated the Pioneers is 103-44.
Providence will enter next weekend state championship game averaging 52.2 ppg. on offense, while giving up 43.3 ppg.
Central Noble (28-2) has scored at a 64.8 ppg. clip, while allowing 43.4 ppg.
The Pioneers are 5-2 in games decided by five points or less.
The Cougars are 3-0 in close games this season.
