ALBION — The community is invited to help choose a People’s Choice Best Scarecrow, one of the many fall and Halloween-related activities happening in Albion this month.
The Albion S.T.A.R. Team is sponsoring the People’s Choice Best Scarecrow contest, featuring 11 unique, hand-crafted scarecrows that can be seen now decorating the courthouse square. The scarecrows were made during the Fall Celebration in September and were donated to the S.T.A.R. Team to decorate downtown and raise money to support the Team’s many annual events and historic preservation efforts.
Members of the public have two ways to vote to help choose the winner of a $25 cash prize for Best Scarecrow. Votes may be cast in person or electronically online.
Each eligible scarecrow has an entry number pinned to it, and the online poll includes a photo gallery to help choose. Votes cast in person will be tallied as a “penny a vote”. Jars to collect those votes are located inside the Albion Pizza Depot on the east side of the courthouse square.
Votes cast online are free and can be made by going to https://www.albionstarteam.org/scarecrow-voting. Only one vote per computer address is permitted in the online poll. All votes must be cast by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
Votes will be tallied just ahead of the Scarecrow Auction happening at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 to kick off Scare on the Square.
In addition to naming the Best Scarecrow, as determined by votes, the community is invited to enjoy a Live Clue Game and Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Albion S.T.A.R. Team. The Noble County Public Library will also host Hogwarts Halloween that evening from 5-8 p.m. at Celebration Station, the alley on the east side of the square. Pre-registration for Clue and/or to bring a vehicle and candy for Trunk or Treat, are open now. Find registration and more information at albionstarteam.org or on Facebook.
