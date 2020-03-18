ALBION — Racing around her compound at 11 months, bobcat Evaki is enjoying the warmer temperatures. Watching the young bobcat now makes it difficult to believe that as newborn cub she couldn’t walk.
Evaki, (named by Black Pine Facebook followers) came to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in November 2019 at the age of 7 months. She and her brother were discovered in a limestone quarry in southern Indiana during construction. Observant workers had noticed an adult bobcat in the area and delayed construction overnight only to discover the abandoned the cubs the next day. Both cubs were so young their eyes had yet to open.
Evaluation of the cubs by a wildlife rehabber revealed that the male cub was healthy and could be released back into the wild. However Evaki had issues with her hind legs, preventing her from being able to run, climb, or hunt.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, located in Albion, Indiana, is operated by Professional Animal Retirement Center, Inc. a 501c3 non-profit, charitable organization. Visit bpsanctuary.org for more information.
