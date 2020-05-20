45 years ago, Sept. 3, 1975
Marian Black was leaving Albion to live in Virginia. The Black sale was one of the largest in the town’s history. Five generations or more of household goods and antiques were sold. An antique clock sold for $3,000.
Asbury United Methodist Church was contemplating building an addition to the church for the purpose of expanding classroom facilities. The building committee was comprised of John Black, Ethelyn Richman, Janet Mendenhall, J. C. Bonar, Larry Davis and the Rev. Foulke.
Beautiful and talented Jan Morgan, who won the title of Miss Limberlost, became Miss Champagne Lady in a contest conducted by WANE-TV. She participated in the welcome and program of the Lawrence Welk Show at Fort Wayne.
The Leitches had opened a new Western Auto Store in the rooms formerly occupied by their antique store. This gave Albion another hardware and appliance store replacing the closing of the late Metz Hardware.
Army Private David L. Bolen, Kendallville, completed a tank turret artillery repair course. The course was conducted by the U. S. Army Ordnance Center School, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.
Tech Sgt. Roger A. Routsong, Kendallville, had graduated at Keesler AFB, Mississippi, from the U. S. Air Force technical training course for radio equipment repair specialist.
25 years ago, May 3, 1995
Candidates for the 1995 prom royalty were: Seniors — Lindy Reeve, Crystal Gipe, Darla Owen and Janie Uptgraft. Juniors — Jamie Freeman, Sarah Diffendarfer and Heather Lock. Senior boy candidates were — Brian Smith, Andrew Lemmon, Joe Christopher, Donny Mullins and Jeremy Aker. Junior class candidates were — Jes Reeve, Cale Hoover, Josh Munson.
A homemade bomb was found in an alley off the 200 block of Elm Street. It was safely defused by Albion Marshall Gene Lock and Fire Chief Bob Beckley. No one was hurt in the incident. Reportedly a 14-year-old had been implicated and the case had been referred to the Noble County Probation Department.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Casey Myers. Myers shot a nine-hole, 5-over-par 41 on the LaGrange County Club golf course to capture medalist honors and lead Central Noble to a dual win over Fremont and Lakeland. The Cougars were leading the NECC.
Central Noble’s Jessica Morr captured the third-seed singles title at the Fairfield Invitational. The Cougars finished third overall at the tourney.
Members of the Wolf Lake High School class of 1945 gathered at the Wolf Lake Community Building for a reunion prior to the alumni banquet. They were: Glen N. Hire, Charles Young, Vearl V. Gaff, Dallas (Bud) Shively, Fredona Stump Wiseman, Jean Youse Leitch, Rosalie Huntsman Marshall, Nila Scott Bennett, Virginia Keister Parker and Joan Bennett Wysong.
10 years go, May 5, 2010
Doug Harp won by a narrow margin in the GOP primary sheriff race.
In the Central Noble Community School Board race, Connie Sprague would replace Angela Blevins in the at-large position. In the Albion Township race between John McGill and Peter Gensic, John McGill was the winner with 227 votes to 192 votes for Gensic. Rodney Stayner was unopposed for Noble Township and Bob Bortner and Dan Parker were not up for re-election at this time.
Athletes of the Week at Central Noble High School were Paige Lundquist and Rachel VanGessel. The Cougar duo pulled together two wins against Prairie Heights and Churubusco, contributing to the tennis team’s first season win.
James and Donna (Graves) Frey of Kendallville were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on May 14, 1960, by the Rev. Vern Noll in the Church of God in Ashley.
It had been a busy spring at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary as four new animals had joined the family. Wilbur, a potbelly pig, was adopted on March 21, 2010. Wilbur had been kept as a pet at a “meth” house until law enforcement put them out of business. On April 5, 2010, three more animals were welcomed to the Black Pine family: Ben, a North American black bear, and Johnny and Joey, mountain lions. All three of these animals were retirees from the Great American Frontier Show, a family-owned educational show that traveled throughout the East Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.