STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: ACTORS AND ACTRESSES
ACROSS
1. “Flowers in the ____”
6. Emergency responders
9. Peacock’s pride
13. Life force in Sanskrit
14. Doctor Dolittle, e.g.
15. The Beast’s problem
16. Happen again
17. Freudian topic
18. In a fitting way
19. *Hopkins’ Lecter to ____’s Starling
21. *McGillis’ Charlie to ____’s Maverick
23. Unagi
24. Undesirable row
25. Stuff in a tray?
28. The Tramp’s love interest
30. Hairy vertebrate
35. “Best ____ schemes o’ mice an’ men”
37. Be inclined
39. City in Belgium
40. Debussy’s “Clair de ____”
41. D’Artagnan’s weapon, pl.
43. Speed on water
44. “This ____ ____,” on a box
46. The Chapin School, e.g.
47. Ä
48. Post-roller coaster ride state
50. The Coen brothers’ “True ____”
52. ____ Diego
53. Deuce topper
55. Lamb’s mother
57. *Clark’s Rhett to ____’s Scarlett
60. *John’s Danny to ____’s Sandy
63. Continually annoy
64. Matterhorn, e.g.
66. Cooler clime conifer
68. Do like phoenix
69. Tiger’s peg
70. “My Own Private _____”
71. Thou ____, or you have
72. Bajillion years
73. Article of faith
DOWN
1. 2020 Easter mo.
2. Not kosher
3. Meal in a shell
4. Occupied, two words
5. El Chapo’s organization
6. “What ____ Happened to Baby Jane?”
7. *Billy’s Harry to ____’s Sally
8. Investor’s asset
9. ____-Guarani languages
10. Liberal pursuits
11. Archipelago unit
12. Bovine hangout
15. Posterior, anatomically speaking
20. Fill with optimism
22. Basketball target
24. Two heads are better than one, e.g.
25. *Keaton’s Annie to ____’s Alvy
26. Sweating room
27. Hinduism follower
29. *Knightley’s Swann to ____’s Sparrow
31. *Cameron’s Fiona to ____’s Shrek
32. List of options, pl.
33. Ancient Greeks’ assembly area
34. Pretend, two words
36. ____ ex machina
38. Doe, e.g.
42. Sales pitch
45. Smallest at the clothing store
49. Second person of be
51. Lighted by twilight
54. Related on mother’s side
56. Avoid, as in taxes
57. Designer Bradley
58. Osiris’ wife
59. One third of a three-piece suit
60. Welcoming sign
61. A Flock of Seagulls’ hit, 2 words
62. Soreness
63. “____, humbug!”
65. *Kate’s Rose to ____’s Jack
67. “Some Like It ____”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.