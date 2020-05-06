STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: ACTORS AND ACTRESSES

ACROSS

1. “Flowers in the ____”

6. Emergency responders

9. Peacock’s pride

13. Life force in Sanskrit

14. Doctor Dolittle, e.g.

15. The Beast’s problem

16. Happen again

17. Freudian topic

18. In a fitting way

19. *Hopkins’ Lecter to ____’s Starling

21. *McGillis’ Charlie to ____’s Maverick

23. Unagi

24. Undesirable row

25. Stuff in a tray?

28. The Tramp’s love interest

30. Hairy vertebrate

35. “Best ____ schemes o’ mice an’ men”

37. Be inclined

39. City in Belgium

40. Debussy’s “Clair de ____”

41. D’Artagnan’s weapon, pl.

43. Speed on water

44. “This ____ ____,” on a box

46. The Chapin School, e.g.

47. Ä

48. Post-roller coaster ride state

50. The Coen brothers’ “True ____”

52. ____ Diego

53. Deuce topper

55. Lamb’s mother

57. *Clark’s Rhett to ____’s Scarlett

60. *John’s Danny to ____’s Sandy

63. Continually annoy

64. Matterhorn, e.g.

66. Cooler clime conifer

68. Do like phoenix

69. Tiger’s peg

70. “My Own Private _____”

71. Thou ____, or you have

72. Bajillion years

73. Article of faith

DOWN

1. 2020 Easter mo.

2. Not kosher

3. Meal in a shell

4. Occupied, two words

5. El Chapo’s organization

6. “What ____ Happened to Baby Jane?”

7. *Billy’s Harry to ____’s Sally

8. Investor’s asset

9. ____-Guarani languages

10. Liberal pursuits

11. Archipelago unit

12. Bovine hangout

15. Posterior, anatomically speaking

20. Fill with optimism

22. Basketball target

24. Two heads are better than one, e.g.

25. *Keaton’s Annie to ____’s Alvy

26. Sweating room

27. Hinduism follower

29. *Knightley’s Swann to ____’s Sparrow

31. *Cameron’s Fiona to ____’s Shrek

32. List of options, pl.

33. Ancient Greeks’ assembly area

34. Pretend, two words

36. ____ ex machina

38. Doe, e.g.

42. Sales pitch

45. Smallest at the clothing store

49. Second person of be

51. Lighted by twilight

54. Related on mother’s side

56. Avoid, as in taxes

57. Designer Bradley

58. Osiris’ wife

59. One third of a three-piece suit

60. Welcoming sign

61. A Flock of Seagulls’ hit, 2 words

62. Soreness

63. “____, humbug!”

65. *Kate’s Rose to ____’s Jack

67. “Some Like It ____”

