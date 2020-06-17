45 years ago, Oct. 1, 1975
There were 39 walkers for The Albion Community Crop Walk which started at the Albion Wesleyan Church. All had completed the 11 miles by noon with tired feet and blisters, but all felt they had contributed to a worthy cause. The trip raised $850.
Margo Jean Sieber and Dean L. Wright exchanged their marriage vows on Sept. 6, 1975, in the Asbury United Methodist Church, Albion.
U. S. Air Force Major Harold G. Schafer, son of Mrs. George Schafer, LaOtto, had entered the Armed Forces Staff College at Norfolk, Virginia. The five-month school provided students with intensive education related to national and international security.
Marine Lance Corporal Arthur E. Moore Jr., whose wife Tracy, was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Gunther, Albion, had reported for duty with the Second Marine Corps Division, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Airman Laurie M. Trombley, Albion, had been selected for technical training in the U. S. Air Force administrative field at Keesler AFB, Missouri. Airman Trombley was a 1975 graduate of Central Noble High School.
Baseball immortal Casey Stengel had passed away.
In football, the Central Noble Cougars beat the Lakeland Lakers, 7-6.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Thornburg of Fort Wayne became parents of a baby girl, Jessica Rachel. Mrs. Thornburg was the former Patricia Singleton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Singleton, Albion.
The first issue of the New Era was published on Sept. 18, 1872. It proclaimed, “It will aim to be a true and unreserved exponent of a new era in politics… in statesmanship, in administration... and to feed with honest devotion the fire of the spirit of self-government.”
S.E. Alvord was the editor.
25 years ago, May 31, 1995
Retired Albion attorney Paul A. Barcus was being honored as Grand Marshal of the 1995 Chain O’ Lakes Festival Parade. This was a new role for Barcus, who had emceed the Chain O’ Lakes Festival Parade for 14 years.
Stan Tipton, rural Albion, entered the winning mushroom in the Sixth Annual Mushroom Contest sponsored by the Albion New Era. Tipton’s giant morel had a weighted total of 34.8. It was nine inches tall, 14 inches around and weighed 11.3 ounces.
David Troutner, 14-month-old son of Mark and Mary Ann Troutner, was the youngest child to participate in the traditional poppy ceremony during Memorial Day Services at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
The 1995 Central Noble High School Senior Academic Honor Students were: Wendy Perlich, Valedictorian; Heather Decker, Salutatorian; Dan Hittle, Honor Student; Josh Johnson, Honor Student; Ben Schoon, Honor Student; and Brian Smith, Honor Student.
Phil and Mary Lou Norris celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a small celebration with their children and families at home.
Kimberly R. Malle, daughter of Tom and Pat Malle of Wawaka and Philip B. Allen, son of Gene and Rita Allen of Cloverdale, announced their engagement and upcoming marriage. A July 1, 1995, wedding was planned at the Ligonier United Methodist Church.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Wendy Perlich. She made another trip to the state finals. The Cougar track student just missed a first in the 800 meters at the Northridge Regional in Fort Wayne. Perlich finished in 2:18.26, behind Angola’s Carrie Sheffield (2:18.21).
10 years ago, June 2, 2010
Karen Hoag, founder of Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, had been named “Grand Marshal” of the 2010 Chain O’ Lakes Festival Parade.
A Celebrate Diversity Project awarded Albion Elementary Media Center a grant to purchase multicultural books that depicted the fairy tale of Cinderella. The students were able to read the traditional Cinderella fairy tale as retold in numerous different cultures around the world.
Lester and Judy Bender of Albion celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a trip to Michigan’s upper peninsula. They were married on June 15, 1985, in Wawaka.
American Legion Award winners at Central Noble Middle School for 2010 were Kristin Clear and Connor McCoy. The awards were presented by American Legion Post 246 Commander Tom Dewart.
Luke and Bridgett (Kesling) Kline of Wawaka became the parents of their second son on May 3, 2010, Griffin Lane Kline. He was welcomed home by his big brother Easton, 23 months old.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was junior Brandon Kimmell. Brandon had been quietly going about his business of helping his team both defensively and offensively throughout the season. In the past week’s games, he had three hits, scored three runs, was walked twice and hit by pitches twice. He scored the tying run in the Cougars’ game with Fremont and was hit by a pitch, forcing in the winning run with Garrrett in the first round of sectional action.
Central Noble placed two seniors on the 2010 All-NECC Softball Team. They were Sierra Rice and Bobbi Symons. Making Honorable Mention were Brooke Noe, Katie Palan, Rohni Beck and Johni Beck.
