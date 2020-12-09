To be clear, adults experience bullying just like children do.
Bullying can tear down your self-confidence and make it very difficult for you to trust and feel safe and it can have mental health implications. Someone being bullied may may experience symptoms such as anxiety, depression, even trauma and their physical health may also suffer with symptoms such as high blood pressure and gastrointestinal problems.
Bullies can cause plenty of harm and distress with their behavior.
Bullying can take the form of aggressive communication such as yelling and cursing, sending angry emails or social media posts and using aggressive body language for the purpose of intimidation. It can also be constant criticism, privately and publicly. This includes not giving credit where credit is due and presenting your ideas as their own.
Bullying may include withholding critical information or resources you need in order to complete a project, in essence, setting you up for failure. Finally, it can take the form of a bully being friendly and supportive to your face but being quite destructive behind your back by attacking your character and reputation, often with small, but repetitive negative comments or rumors about you.
What complicates the matter is that the bully tends to be an assertive, high performer, and therefore perceived as a valued member of a group or organization. They also make it their business to stay close to leadership. This of course makes it very difficult for leadership to want to see any wrongdoing, even when presented with facts. It is much easier to assume the victim is being oversensitive or has their own devious agenda to defame the character of the superstar.
When you have identified a bully in the workplace, an organization, community or in school, you cannot let any bullying behavior slide, no matter how small.
Immediately, call out the inappropriate behaviors to the bully so they know you are on to them and you will not tolerate it. If, however, it is a longstanding pattern of behavior, the bully is not likely to stop just because you call them out. They may in fact become more brazen in their practices because they have been getting away with it for so long and likely believe they are above the law.
In this case, start documenting in as much detail as possible, every instance of bullying so you may have a record to support your complaint. Same if your child is experiencing it. Make sure to document if there were witnesses or other victims involved and keep any incriminating emails from the bully as record. Also keep record of any documentation that could support your claim and dispute whatever claim you think the bully might present to leadership to justify their behavior.
Being the victim of bullying can be emotionally draining.
Make sure to surround yourself with healthy emotional support people. Also make time for self-care practices.
At its worst, bullying can cause trauma. If you feel you or your child needs additional support to help manage the stress and trauma related to bullying, you may want to reach out to a mental health therapist. They can support coping and stress management if you are still actively experiencing bullying or help you start the healing process if the bullying has finally stopped.
