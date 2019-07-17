45 years ago, Oct. 16, 1974
Asbury Methodist Church Junior Youth elected officers: President was Debbie Alwine; vice president and devotional leader was Darcy Growcock; secretary, Scott Growcock; treasurer, Nancy Holbrook; song leader, Gennie Hale; recreational leader, Lori Elser.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Joe Hively became parents of Ingred Meriam, born Oct. 4, 1974.
David Cunningham, Tokheim Corp. board chairman, had resigned as an operating officer of the gasoline pump manufacturing firm. His retirement ended a 46-year career which saw him rise from order clerk to head of the company.
Teams from Central Noble High School swept top honors at the annual 4-H and FFA Soil Judging Contest. Members of the winning team were: Robert Moore, Dan Phares, Mike Shellman and Randy Hill. The second team was composed of Andy Steffey, Bert Foster, Dave Winebrenner and William Price.
Indiana State Police at the Ligonier Post had announced the end of the month report for September. Hours worked, 1,060; miles patrolled, 15, 695; accidents investigated, 29; arrests effected, 115; warnings issued, 187; motorists assisted, 15. Six troopers assigned to the county were responsible for the above work. The Ligonier District was composed of 7 northeastern counties of the state and officers conducted 103 criminal investigations which resulted in the arrests of 53 persons. Eleven persons had been fatally injured in rural accidents in Noble County during the 9 months of 1974 as compared to 6 persons during the same period in 1973. For the seven-county district, 66 persons had lost their lives in traffic accidents as compared to 84 persons in the same period of the previous year.
Mr. Laymon’s agriculture class at Central Noble Middle School were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Schmuck, longtime bee keepers. Carl Schmuck and his wife Lila extracted honey, demonstrated the various operations in the process form bees to bottles. Agriculture was one of many courses offered at Central Noble Middle School.
25 years ago, July 6, 1994
The Albion Town Council unanimously approved a six percent pay raise for the town police officers.
Noble County Commissioners Steve Jacob, Harold Troyer and Joy LeCount proclaimed the week of July 10-16, 1994, as, ‘Operation Lifesaver Week’ in Noble County. They were going to cooperate with Thomas Kinser, State Coordinator of Indiana Operation Lifesaver, to promote public awareness to the dangers associated with railroad crossings, and to encourage motorists to observe appropriate driving safety laws when approaching railroad crossings. Indiana ranked third in the nation in the number of deaths caused from car/train crashes. In Noble County from July 1, 1990 to July 1, 1994 encounters with trains had caused six deaths. The commissioners and their guests, with other local officials, and Kinser were going to board a Conrail train in Waterloo. The train would make ‘whistle stops’ along the way from Waterloo to Elkhart. While in Kendallville for a brief stop, Kinser was going to designate Noble County as an Indiana Operation Lifesaver Community.
Noble County’s Community Foundation was one of three in the state that would be featured in an upcoming issue of Newsweek magazine. The Noble County Foundation was selected to be researched for the article because of the rapid growth its endowment fund had experienced, and the approach its leadership had taken toward helping to make Noble County a better place to live.
Richard M. Lung, 42, of Ligonier received a 34-year sentence for beating his father to death with an 8-pound hammer. The decision was made June 29, 1994, after Lung pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon in Noble County Circuit Court.
The following article was taken from “Memories by Maude.” This memory was from the year 1964, 55 years ago. Herman J. Ward, Superintendent of Noble County Schools had been appointed Superintendent of the Central Noble Community School Corporation. The new corporation would come into being on July 1, 1964. The Central Noble Community School Corporation was composed of the Albion-Jefferson School Corporation, the Noble Township School Corporation, and York Township School Corporation. The members of the board of school trustees of the new corporation were: Dale Weber, Albion Township; Harlan Knafel, Jefferson Township; Glenn O. Targgart, Noble Township; Franklin Gaff, York Township and Calvin Keister of Noble Township, member at large. The office would be located in the elementary building in Albion. Mrs. Judith Cunningham would continue to serve as secretary to Mr. Ward.
10 years ago, July 8, 2009
Jasmine Druck of Swan Township and Erin Simon of Jefferson Township received the Farm Bureau Tenure Award for their outstanding achievement during 10 years in 4-H.
David Dressler of Albion Township received the prestigious Tops in Noble County 4-H Award.
As required by law, members of Central Noble Community School Corporation’s board reorganized. There was no change in leadership. Robert Bortner would continue as president; Rodney Stayner, vice president; and Angela Blevins would remain secretary. Kim Schlotterback was reappointed as corporation treasurer.
Jagar James Diehm was born on June 17, 2009, at Parkview Whitley Hospital. His parents were Justin and Jaclyn Diehm of Albion.
The Red Oak Outfitters won first place overall for the season in the U8 Division and remained undefeated as they won the post season tournament with a win against Cromwell. Team members include: Alex Ashby, Michael Ashby, Dawson Pulver, Myles Smith, Lukas Deck, Dylan Eggl, Lukas Smith, Jacob Brose, Ryan Bailey, Jakob Copas, Branden Carnahan, Austin Jones, Jacob Applegate, Kole Forker and Jack McCoy. Coaches for the team were Jerry Jones, Ryan Bailey, Jason Carnahan and Joel Copas.
Gene and Betty (Morr) Lock of Albion were celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married July 8, 1954.
Army National Guard Pvt. Keith M. Murphy had graduated form the Infantryman One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, Columbus, GA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.