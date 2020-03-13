ALBION — In trying to control the spread of coronavirus, Central Noble will close school starting Monday and lasting until at least April 27.
Superintendent Troy Gaff said in a letter sent to families Friday morning that a meeting Thursday with Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County health officer, showed the school the impact it could have on helping county health systems.
“Based on the information received last evening, there is a small window for community organizations to make decisions that could significantly impact the community,” the superintendent wrote.
E-learning will begin on Tuesday, and Central Noble may continue the closing after April 27 if coronavirus is still a concern, the letter said.
Though the letter describes the action as the school closing, staff will still be at school for office hours
“Throughout this closure, there may be students that need come into the building for assessment, remediation, IEP compliance or other activities,” Troy Gaff wrote. “This will be completed in a small-group setting.”
Also, all practices, meetings, extracurriculars and other events scheduled at Central Noble schools until April 27 are canceled.
During the closure, students will have e-learning assignments three days a week and will need to check in with teachers on a daily basis.
“We realize that Internet connectivity may be a challenge for some students. Please contact the school and the individual teachers to discuss strategies that can be used to resolve the concerns,” the superintendent wrote.
Troy Gaff writes in the letter that families who are having trouble with e-learning should call their school’s office.
As far as school lunch, the district is still working that out, but said families should know more early next week. The letter also said families who are experiencing hardship because of the closure should call the schools and work out assistance.
“The Corporation realizes that the closure may put additional economic, social and emotional demands on families. If your family has a need or an emergency that you would like support in addressing, please contact the school,” the letter read.
The letter also listed reminders of how to stay healthy and prevent spreading coronavirus to others, which included:
- Washing hands with soap and hot water or using sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.
- Avoid contact with people who might be sick.
- Stay home when sick.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects.
East Noble schools also suspended in-person classes until April 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.