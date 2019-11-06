44 years ago, Feb. 26, 1975
Central Noble High School in co-operation with the Noble County Council for the Aging and the Home Demonstration Clubs, was offering meals for anyone 60 years of age or older starting March 3, 1975. The price of these meals would be 70 cents, the same as for adult school personnel.
The Noble County Commissioners had filed a petition within the Drainage Board requesting that the North, South and Main stem branches of the Elkhart River be established as a legal drain.
John Barrett was the 1974 recipient of the Noble County Law Enforcement Association Award. Barrett, who was assigned to the state police post in Ligonier, was presented with the plaque by 1973 officer of the year, Sheriff John Stoner.
The Central Noble Cougars girls basketball team lost to Columbia City 60-44 before the largest crowd of the year at Wolf Lake gym. Paula Kurtz led the Central Noble team in scoring with 21 points.
Dr. Charles Bowman was re-elected president of the McCray Memorial Hospital Board at the annual meeting. Board officers for 1975 were Loren Kaufman, Ligonier, vice-president; Mrs. Robert Bruce, R.N., secretary; and J. David Schermerhorn, treasurer. Dale Cochard wa reappointed administrator; and Dennis Wolford, assistant.
Area residents celebrating birthdays in February 1975 included: Beatrice Barcus and James Shrock on the 23rd; Mrs. Paul Uhl and Lois Gray on the 25th; Karen Richter on the 28th and Nick Myers on February 29.
John D. Morr, Albion, a senior at the College of Arts and Sciences at Valparaiso University, had been named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement for the fall semester, 1974-75.
A single-ring ceremony Dec. 31, 1974, in the Wawaka Methodist Church united Miss Jan Marie Trittipo and Dale Lyn Ross Scott in marriage. The Rev. Neil Anderson officiated and Mrs. Joy LeCount provided organ music.
25 years ago, Oct. 26, 1994
The Noble County 4-H Dairy Judging Team, representing the state of Indiana at the National Dairy Judging Contest, consisted of Lukus Hively, Mike Lortie and Les Hively. The team placed 10th out of 39 4-H teams from across the United States at the World Dairy Expo, Madison, Wisconsin. Mike Lortie placed 14th individual overall. Joe Lortie and coach Thomas Joe Hively accompanied the team.
On Oct. 22, 1994, Cornerstone Christian School had an auction and festival to raise money for the building fund. The event raised $7,500.
Merriam Christian Chapel was presenting, “America, You’re Too Young to Die.” This presentation had appeared before 3 million people from coast to coast, and had been produced as a national prime-time television special. It was designed to educate, organize and mobilize the sleeping giant of moral Americans and to turn America back to the God of her forefathers. The program supposedly would shock everyone as to the current state of the nation morally. It would offer hope for what the individual American could do about it.
Mrs. Lane’s fourth-grade class planted tulip bulbs at Albion Elementary to insure a pretty sight next spring.
Taylor University announced that Brian Shepherd of Ligonier had been named the recipient of the 1994 Distinguished Young Alumni for Personal Achievement Award. Brian graduated from Prairie Heights School in 1987, earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. He began his teaching career at Ligonier Elementary and was West Noble High School Cross Country coach.
Charlie and Amy Vice, Albion, were proud parents of their fourth son, Alexander Curtis. He was welcomed home by brothers Andy, 14, Cory, 12, and Tony, 3.
Lucky winner of a 25-inch color TV given away at the Open House at White Oaks Development were David and Jan Patterson.
As the 1994 football season was ending, two senior cheerleaders bid farewell to Central Noble fans: Jeni Rodriguez and Jamie Leatherman.
10 years ago, Oct. 28, 2009
Hundreds of people waited in long lines so their children could receive H1N1 vaccine during the first mass immunization event held in Noble County. More than 500 doses of this vaccine were administered.
A Fort Wayne man was killed in a personal watercraft mishap on the Maumee River in Fort Wayne. Matthew Stockdale, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene after his craft hit a cable that had been strung across the river by crews working on the Tecumseh Street bridge.
Sage Knopp was going to state in Cross Country for the fourth time.
Howard Luehrs, seasonal interpretive naturalist at Chain O’ Lakes State Park, was named recipient of the Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks & Reservoirs Monarch Award for excellence in the interpretive/recreation programming. Luehrs presented between 250 and 300 programs during the May through October season annually from the Nature Center at the park.
Les Alligood of Rome City announced that he would be a candidate for Noble County Sheriff in the 2010 election.
Army National Guard Pvt. Jonathan R. Cole had graduated from basic combat training at Ft. Jackson, Columbus, South Carolina. He was the son of Daniel Cole, Columbia City, and the brother of Nate Hopkins of Wolf Lake. Cole was a 2009 graduate of Central Noble High School.
The Central Noble varsity volleyball team was Athlete of the Week. The Cougars defeated Churubusco, Prairie Heights and Garrett to become the 2009 IHSAA Sectional champions. Team members and coaches were: Macie Price, Sierra Rice, Dakota Pence, Amy VanGessel, Paige Lundquest, Rebecca Marshall, Jessa Stringfellow, Casie Cochard, Jessica Fulk, Peyton Richter, Kelly Hosford, Rachel VanGessel, Sarinna Dazey, head coach Jon Metzel, JV coach Kelly Dunn and freshman coach Gregg Snyder.
