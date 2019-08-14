45 years ago, Nov. 13, 1974
Noble County was hit with its first real taste of winter when 5 inches of snow fell.
A surprise anniversary dinner party was held in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Bortner at The Carousel in Fort Wayne. The party was hosted by the children and attended by the honored guests and Mr. and Mrs. Larry Peters, Mrs. Don Merriman, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Moorhouse, Mr. and Mrs. John Moorhouse, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Moorhouse and Mr. and Mrs. Joe Moorhouse.
The Cougars opened their basketball season. Preceding the homecoming game, there was a parade around town with the team riding the fire truck and the Homecoming Queens riding in cars. Bethany Christian was the opponent. Central Noble won 80-35 and the junior varsity Cougars also won, 40-22. The Cougars were the defending NECC Champions of 1973-74. The varsity roster included Steve Huff, Richard Schoeff, Lynn Sickafoose, Mike Taulbee, Jeff Wysong, Terry Dazey, Jim Richey, Steve Richter, Jeff Schlotterback, Greg Wetzel and Mike Young.
For the first time in several years there was going to be a union Thanksgiving service in Albion. The ministerial service was sponsoring the event to be held at Asbury Church.
The presentation of the Gilbert and Sullivan musical by the Central Noble Music Department was excellent. Stan Elser, Theresa Parks and Angela Brown gave fine singing and acting performances.
25 years ago, Aug. 3, 1994
Fire gutted the Little Country Store in Merriam, requiring three fire departments to bring it under control.
Dr. George Stone, 47, of Plainfield had been appointed superintendent of the Central Noble Community School Corp.
Shirley Crist, human resources manager for Flint & Walling, Kendallville, had been named the East Region chairwoman for the 1994-95 United Way Campaign, according to Bob Lancaster, United Way general campaign chairman.
Healthy wild horses and burros rounded up from the fragile western rangelands were going to be offered for adoption at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. The adoption was sponsored by the Department of Interior, Bureau of Land Management.
Members of the Greater Akron Model-T Club took a rest break in Albion on their week-long tour through Ohio and Indiana. There were four Model-T Ford cars parked on the Noble County Courthouse Square.
Nikole Marie Gensic of Albion and Michael McCoy of Kendallville announced their engagement. The wedding was planned for Sept. 24, 1994, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Avilla.
During Sidewalk Days in Albion, a Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest was held as well as a Pizza Eating Contest. Kyle Orr won the Watermelon Seed Contest, Ashley Gregg took second place and Ricky Whiteneck third. In the Pizza Contest, Ricky Whiteneck was the winner, with second place going to Greg Carter and Mitchell Pulver came in third.
John and Cathy (Jackson) Petrie announced the birth of their son, Jay Stuart. He joined a big sister, Cassandra Lee, 2 years old.
West Noble Classroom Teachers Association had filed with the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board an unfair practice complaint against the Board of Trustees of the West Noble School Corp. The association complaint alleged that the school corporation redirected teachers to attend a parents’ night program which required the teachers to work two hours in excess of the agreed on number of teacher work hours set forth in the collective bargaining agreement.
More than 700 runners toed the starting line in the annual Steve’s Run 10K/5K in Dowagiac, Michigan. Brian Shepherd won the 5K with a time of 15:12. David Caswell placed first in the 14-15 age group with a time of 18:10. In the women’s 5K, Abby Morr led the way by placing seventh overall in a time of 21:28. The female masters championship was taken by Deb Byers in 22:13. In the 10K race, Chuck Schlemmer, Steve Caswell and Mark Furkes led the way.
10 years ago, Aug. 5, 2009
Jessica Ann Hurd was crowned Miss Onion Days in Wolf Lake. Princesses were Courtney Steele, Marie Zeigler and Ashley Lee.
Onion Days Kiddie Royalty for 2009 were Kiddie Queen Natalee Hochstetler, Princess Maysie Clouse and King Lane Norris. There was no Prince due to lack of participants.
Sandi and Steve Lemish of Albion were grand marshals of the 2009 Onion Days festivities.
Susan Ladig was the official judge for the 2009 Wolf Lake Onion Days Biggest Onion Contest. John Felger of Fort Wayne entered the largest onion in the adult division. It weighed in at 2 pounds, 12 ounces. In the Youth Division, Holly Rawles entered an onion weighing 2 pounds, 8 ounces.
The consultant responsible for advising Noble County Council regarding the proposed 2010 budget dd not deliver good news. Jeffrey Peters, Peters Municipal Consulting, pointed out that state income tax collections had dropped considerably as unemployment had risen from 5.0% to 10.4% statewide. For Noble County, unemployment had risen from 5.5% to 17.3% in the same period. A significant reduction in certified income tax distribution could be on the horizon, stated Peters. Two options were available for the county to consider: cut the budget or increase revenue.
Hal Stump received a handshake from state Rep. Matt Bell as he was awarded the Distinguished Hoosier Award signed by Gov. Mitch Daniels for 50 years of service with the Noble County 4-H program.
