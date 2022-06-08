ALBION — It’s a timeless lesson.
If you want something, you have to work for it.
Albion Primary School second-graders in Michelle Woods class got to reap the rewards of a project-based-learning lesson during a special trip to Hidden Diamonds Park in Albion recently.
The outing featured …
• special ‘camp’ shirts — paid for by the students
• S’mores — paid for by the students
• badges for their shifts — paid for by the students
Where did the second graders get all that bank? They earned it.
Woods is big on project based learning. In previous years, her classes have manufactured dog biscuits, fidget spinners and even had a small craft shop.
About a month ago, the class started talking about what its project for this year would be. The decision ended up in some bling.
“We made and sold necklaces,” Woods said.
Under Woods’ guidance, a production line was created for the manufacture of the necklaces. The class had to determine per unit cost, learn to work as a team.
“It’s real life,” Woods said. “It’s an opportunity for them to learn how to sell. It’s great for math.”
This year’s project exceeded expectations.
“We sold out,” Woods said. “We had to make more product. We sold over 200 necklaces.”
The profits funded Thursday’s festivities at Hidden Diamonds, which included fun games such as tug-of-war.
Any day at the park is a good school day, but since the students paid for all of the special treats, it was a different kind of enjoyment.
“When they have to work for it, it’s a whole more more meaningful,” Woods said.
Samantha Krontz, who has a daughter in the class, was on hand to help the second graders through their activities. She had gone through Woods’ project-based-learning a couple of years ago with another of her children.
“It’s fun,” Krontz said. “The kids enjoy it. It’s a day to et it all out and they learn in the process.”
