ALBION — The Central Noble boys basketball team picked up a pair of victories last week to improve to 16-6 on the 2022-23 campaign.
A milestone was also reached as Central Noble coach John Bodey notched his 200th career victory as a head coach in a win on Friday.
The Cougars close out the regular season this Friday when Fairfield (8-12) comes calling.
Central Noble 63, South Side 52
On Feb. 14, Central Noble traveled to Fort Wayne and knocked off South Side (4-18), 63-52.
The Cougars led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter and 32-26 midway. Central Noble outscored the Archers 20-9 in the third to take a 52-35 advantage heading into the final period.
Senior Conner Lemmon led the Cougars with 18 points. Junior Sam Esseigan scored 14. Sophomore Redick Zolman and junior Isaiah Gard bot scored 10. Junior Drew Pliett chipped in with eight.
Central Noble 64, Fremont 55
On Feb. 17, Central Noble held off Fremont, 64-55.
The Cougars led 29-20 midway, Both teams scored 35 points in the second half.
Lemmon and Gard tied for team-high scoring honors with 14 apiece. Zolman added 14. Essegian scored eight and junior Jackson Andrews scored seven.
Sectional Draw
Six area teams — including the Cougars — will be in the 2A Westview Sectional. The host Warriors (13-7) appear to have a favorable draw with two teams who have struggled in their half of the bracket, Churubusco (3-17) in the first round and possibly Eastside (8-13) in the semifinals.
Prairie Heights (14-7) will try to beat Fremont (10-10) for the third time this season in the other first-round game next Tuesday. The winner will get Central Noble (16-6) in a semifinal contest on March 3.
The Cougars have remained solid after being 2A state runner-up and Mr. Basketball finalist Connor Essegian graduated and is now contributing in a big way at Wisconsin. They have road wins over both the Panthers and the Eagles earlier this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.