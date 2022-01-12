ALBION — Haley Anglin loves her community.
Making it better through helping others is her passion.
A 2010 graduate of East Noble High School, Anglin has been named the new associate director of Northeastern Center’s Albion Outpatient office. Anglin obtained her bachelor’s in psychology in 2014 and received her master’s in Social Work from Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis in 2019.
After working for three years at Lifeline Youth and Family Services, Haley joined the Northeastern Center LaGrange team in 2019 as a case facilitator. She later moved into an intake therapist position before accepting her new role as associate director.
“I was ready for another challenge,” Anglin said.
She took on her new role on Nov. 22.
“I oversee the office and how it runs and make sure things go smoothly,” she said.
By doing so, Anglin can assist those offering help to Noble County residents. Noble County can’t be the best it can be while its citizens aren’t the best they can be, she said. Through Northeastern Center services, people who are struggling can improve their lives and be the best they can be for the county.
Born and raised here, Anglin wants the best for the community.
“I know the good things about Noble County,” Anglin said. “I love Noble County.”
The need for Northeastern Center services is great. Through the first three quarters of 2019, the Albion office had served 541 clients
“It just keeps going up,” Anglin said.
The coronavirus has definitely impacted the number of people who have realized they need help. In many instances, COVID-19 has been the straw that has broken the camel’s back, the isolation and worry causing some issues to bubble to the surface.
“There was a rise in anxiety, depression and trauma,” Anglin said. “They take it and go on until it becomes overwhelming. The fear of the unknown — what’s going to happen next? It increased a lot of that anxiety.”
Coronavirus also led to an increase in both adult and adolescent alcohol use and other substance abuse.
The Northeastern Center can lead people out of the issues that the coronavirus has accentuated. The services provided by the four-county group also help with such t hings as goal-setting, learning to handle budgets and other issues which can hold people back.
That kind of holistic approach appeals to Anglin and her goal — “How can I help you live up to your full potential?” she said.
As the office supervisor, Anglin is currently carrying a small case load herself.
She originally went to college with the goal of becoming a teacher. Two and 1/2 years into her education degree, she decided she didn’t want to educate them, she wanted to help them.
Originally, she thought she wanted to work with youngster or veterans.
“The one thing they have in common is trauma,” she said.
Anglin said someone who might be on the fence on whether they should seek help probably should reach out. She suggested people could take an ACE assessment quiz online.
According to NPR, “an ACE score is a tally of different types of abuse, neglect and other hallmarks of a rough childhood. According to the Adverse Childhood Experiences study, the rougher your childhood, the higher your score is likely to be and the higher your risk for later health problems.”
One aspect of the Northeastern Center’s philosophy Anglin really appreciates is its emphasis on giving people the tools they need to move on and face their issues — eventually without the aid of counseling.
“We don’t want to keep you in treatment forever,” she said.
