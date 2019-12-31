44 years ago, April 16, 1975
J. B. Rowe, 28, of Ligonier was sentenced to six months at the Indiana State Farm in Avilla Town Court on a conviction of shoplifting. Prosecutor G. David Laur said, “Anyone apprehended for shoplifting would be vigorously prosecuted!”
In a summary of the caseload of the Prosecutor’s Office for the month of March, 1975, there was a total of 274 cases filed, 267 total cases disposed of, 16 defendants sentenced to jail, 0 defendants found not guilty, and there was a total of $17,024 assessed.
Navy Petty Officer Third Class Randolph L. Gorsuch, of Kimmell, graduated from Fire Control Technician School at Great Lakes, Ill.
Airman Bradley D. Bolinger, of Avilla, completed Air Force basic training at Lackland, AFB, Texas.
Navy Electrician’s Mate Fireman Richard O. Dunbar, son of Mr. and Mrs. William H. Dunbar of Ligonier, participated in “RIMPAC-75,” a multi-nation naval operation readiness training exercise near the Hawaiian Islands.
American Legion Post 246 of Albion celebrated its 56th birthday. After a prayer by Chaplain Hubert Singleton, a delicious dinner prepared by the Auxiliary was served to approximately 150 people. Auxiliary president Susie Reasoner presented a cake and new silverware to the post. Following the dinner, music for dancing was furnished by the Nashville Sounds.
The Central Noble track team defeated Leo, 75-51, in a track meet.
Wyndell Gaff, Jeff Slain, Tim Grable, Scott Gray and Rex Gallmeyer led Central Noble golfers to victory over Northridge.
April 18, 1975, was the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the American Revolution. The Indiana Bicentennial Committee had organized a reenactment of the Ride of Paul Revere in downtown Indianapolis. Paul Revere would ride from historic Lockerbee Square to the City-County Building, around the circle to the Statehouse, where he would be greeted by state officials.
25 years ago, December 14, 1994
Howard G. Heckner on behalf of Heckner & Kirsch, Attorneys-at-Law, announced that Steven T. Clouse, had become an associate with the firm.
The famous statue of Santa Claus with his pack of toys in Santa Claus, Indiana, in Dubois County, had connections with Albion. Fred Cook, father of Albion’s Mary Cook, was commissioned to erect the statue and construct its cement base in 1933. The statue, was dedicated on Christmas Day 1935. The inscription reads, “Dedicated to the Children of the World in Memory of an Undying Love.” On the other side it says; “Life hath given thee nothing more sweet than the patter of little feet across thy floor.”
Chris Coburn had been notified that he was a contender for a special scholarship which was part of the Merit Scholarship Program. He became eligible by scoring well on the PSAT/NMSC test and applying to the scholarship program. He was a senior at Central Noble High School.
Katrina Long, a senior at Central Noble High School, graduated from the Professional Modeling Course at Charmaine School & Model Agency in Fort Wayne.
Jim and Rita Coats of Albion announced the coming marriage of their daughter, Rebecca Sue, to David Charles Kinnison, son of David and Lila Kinnison of Wawaka. A December 31, 1994, wedding at Asbury United Methodist Church in Albion was planned.
Mr. and Mrs. Willard K. Cupp of Fort Wayne announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Alice Anne, to Marc Evan Robinson, son of Kean and Carolyn Robinson of Brookston, Ind. The couple were planning an April 29, 1995, wedding in Fort Wayne.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Kyle Lock. Lock made the key baskets (two 3-pointers) at the end of the third quarter to tie the game, at 40-40 with Garrett. The Cougars went on to win the game, 71-56. Lock ended the game with eight points.
10 years ago, December 16, 2009
The Staff at The Harvest House Cafe were forgoing their Christmas exchange among themselves to help needy families throughout the world by donating to Heifer International. They all agreed wholeheartedly to donate money for that wonderful cause.
The Indiana State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that claimed the life of a rural Albion woman on C.R. 100N near C.R 50W. Sixty-year-old Kathleen E. Knafel was driving her 2004 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck eastbound on C.R.100N, approaching a hill crest near C.R. 50W. Knafel’s vehicle slid off the south side of the roadway, up an embankment and then rolled several times down into a ditch on the north side of the road. Knafel was ejected and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
Sixty cases of chicken (2,400 pounds) were delivered to the Central Noble Food Pantry in Albion.
Vince Yurt, of Wolf Lake Boy Scout Troop 509, completed his Eagle Scout project. He directed the construction of a pergola for the residents of Northridge Nursing Center of Albion.
The Columbia City Area Chamber of Commerce was preparing for the Fifth Annual Fire & Ice Festival on Jan. 23 and 24, 2010. The festival hosts ice carvers from the Tri-State area who will carve blocks of ice into various designs. Most of the ice carvings would be on the courthouse lawn but carving would also be located throughout the county.
During a ceremony held at the Noble County Community Foundation, several county residents were recognized for their efforts to make Noble County a better place to live. The 2009 Givers of Gifts recipients honored were Charles Sweeney, Janet Sweeney, Loren Cunningham, Rhonda Kondas, Bill Parker, Mark Cockroft, Clara Whan, Glenn Longardner and Dean Froelich.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was senior Mike Tucker. Mike had been a major contributing factor in the season’s varsity basketball games. Mike scored nine points and had two assists in the Cougars’ loss to Whitko. He also contributed three assists and two steals in the game with Westview.
