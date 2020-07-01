45 years ago, Oct. 15, 1975
Seventeen new members were initiated into the American Legion Auxillary on Oct. 7, 1975. New members were Patty Barcus, Pennie Austin, Cheri Groves, Brenda Groves, Amy Peters, Mary Moorhouse, Nora Moorhouse, Nikki Tucker, Helen Barcus, Eloise Jeffries, Dorothy Dunlap. Leona Uptgraft, Sandy McCoy, Betty Dazey, Lorena Greenwalt, Cecelia Platter and Betty Fiedler.
Bill and Barb Gibson became parents of a daughter, Erika Sue. Mr. and Mrs. John Beckley were the grandparents.
Larry Huff had been named Central Noble Area chairman for the 1975 United Way Campaign. Huff, who was a lifetime area resident, would have seven committee chairmen working for him throughout the two-week Central Noble campaign. Heading commercial and business canvassing were Faye Wilson and Merle McDonald, James Cauborn was to chair the industrial committee. Richard Reel and James Shrock were handling governmental and school contributions. Kathy Burwell was put in charge of residential canvassing and special gifts. The professional committee was to be headed by Paul Barcus.
The Albion area Business and Professional Women’s Club held its first meeting of the new year at the home of Martha Stanley. Officers for 1975-76 were: President, Barbara Weber; President-elect, Kay Knapp; First vice-president, Lyn Weber; Second vice-president, Evelyn Morr; Recording secretary, Helen Treesh; Corresponding secretary, Julia Halsey; and Treasurer, Edith Sipe.
The winners in the American flag raffle given by the Business and Professional Women’s Club were: Evelyn Stangland of Albion won the flag afghan; the flag pillow was won by Mrs. Walter Oplinger of Fort Wayne and Curly Somerset of Ligonier won the bicentennial glasses.
25 years ago, June 14, 1995
The Chain O’ Lakes Festival Kiddie Royalty were: Ian Truelove, 5, Kiddie Prince; Danielle Harhigh, 3, Kiddie Princess; Jeremy Altimus, 3, Kiddie King; and Dakota Nevel, 3, Kiddie Queen.
A golden anniversary celebration honoring Merritt and Evelyn (Wellman) Winebrenner of Albion was held at the Albion Eagles Lodge. Their children were also celebrating anniversaries. Jean and Dave Carnahan, married Aug. 13, 1976; Nancy and Mike Clouse, married Feb. 14, 1970, and observing their silver anniversary; and Terry and Brenda Winebrenner, married Aug. 31, 1985.
Hamilton, a 3-year-old Saint Bernard owned by Julie Inlow of Albion, took Best of Show in the Chain O’ Lakes Festival Dog Show. Hamilton also won the ‘Biggest Paw’ category.
Rodney and Susan Nevil of Albion announced the birth of their son, Tyler Austin Nevil. He had a sister Dakota, 3 years old and a brother, Nicholas, 19 months old, to welcome him home.
Troy and Lynnette Weimer became parents of their second daughter on June 8, 1995. Paige Morgan weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. She was welcomed home by her 3 ½-year-old sister, Whitney.
Duane and Alice (Haney) Shisler of Kimmell were celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary on July 4, 1995, at the Knapp Lake Association Club House. The couple were married on July 15, 1950, at the parsonage of the Wolf Lake Baptist Church by the Rev. William Gripp. They have nine children: Roger, New York; Renee Dodson, Rex, Nelda Owen and Carol Lock , all of Albion; Rita Steele of Kimmell; Nancy Neff of Topeka; Ned, Knapp Lake; and Norma Watson, Van Buren.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Josh Munson. As a member of the Central Noble baseball team, Josh finished out the 1995 season in style, collecting a single, a double and driving in three runs in the Cougars’ sectional game with Whitko. The Central Noble junior also pitched in the game.
Central Noble placed several athletes on the All-Northeast Corner Conference team for spring sports. In golf, the Cougars dominated the NECC going undefeated against conference foes, and dominated the All-Conference squad with four sports going to Central Noble. Coburn who took medalist honors at the NECC Tourney was on the team along with Tim Sheets, Jared Shisler and Casey Myers. Winning All-Conference honors from the Central Noble tennis squad were Jennifer Grawcock and Beth Wolfe at singles. Senior first baseman Josh Johnson earned a spot on the All-NECC team as he led the Cougars in batting average hitting over .385 and in runs batted in. Central Noble girls’ track squad (7-2) placed two on the All-NECC squad. They were Jamie Uptgraft and Wendy Perlich.
Mindy J, Myers of Pierceton, and Jon J. Muchow of Columbia City announced their engagement and approaching marriage. Mindy was the daughter of Randy & Candy Myers of Albion. Parents of the groom were Jerry and Joyce Muchow, Columbia City. An Aug. 5, 1995, evening wedding at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, Columbia City, was being planned.
10 years ago, June 16, 2010
Ashley Stevens was named 2010 Chain O’ Lakes Queen. Her court included Megan Robertson, Paige Garner, Paige Lundquist, Katelyn Scandling and Courtney Steele.
Indiana state Sen. Marlin Stutzman had won the Republican nomination to appear on the general election ballot for Third District congressman. He would also be on the ballot for a special election as the Republican candidate to fulfill the unexpired term of former U.S. Rep. Mark Souder.
2010 Chain O’ Lakes Festival Kiddie Royalty were crowned on June 9, 2010: Prince Riley Bremer, Princess Maitlen Berkes, King Owen Norris and Queen Addison Shultz.
Jeff Kaiser was the winner of the Doc’s Do It Best Hardware $1,000 Shopping Giveaway.
