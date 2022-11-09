Compiled by Matt Getts
40 years ago, Oct. 13, 1982
Foreign exchange student Crowel Crowley was named Central Noble Homecoming Queen. Also in her court were Cindy Morgan, Julie Hile and Tammy Rimmell.
The Central Noble football team fell to Garrett, 14-12. The Cougars scored first on a pass from Dave Carson to Dan Cochard. Carson also threw a touchdown pass to Monte Mawhorter.
Second grade honor roll students at Wolf Lake Elementary School were Danny Adkins, Steve Edwards, Angela Galligher, James Gipe, Ingrid Hively, Heather Jager, Angela Lei6ch, Stacey Mangan, Karri Marsh, Diana McNamara, Angela Meyer, Rebecca Millberg, Karen Pequignot, Joe Rhodes, Michelle Smith, Matt Boyd, Chris Brazel, Jodi Elser, Andy Gaerte, Mary Ruth Godsey, Chad Zeigler, Tara Hackleman, Leslie Hayenga, Deb Hossler, Joshua Knox, Elizabeth Krider, Carla Ladig, Becky Langohr, Cindy Moehring, Lora Schrader and Megan Wade.
Workers at the Red Cross blood drive at Asbury Methodist Church were Leona Uptgraft, Doris Mangus, Catherine Mawhorter, Blanch Roscoe, Elizabeth Shellman, Betty Geiger, Evelyn Winebrenner, Martha Ott, Mark Uptgraft, Barbara Resak, Kathy Hagens, Debbie Geiger, Martha Uptgraft, Dewight Willits and Carylon Bair.
Herb Miller of Ligonier scored an ace on the fifth hole at Augusta Hills Golf Course.
Barbara Weber Gilbert was honored by the Noble County Democrats at the Jefferson-Jackson Day Dinner held at St. Mary’s School in Avilla. Weber Gilbert had served as county vice chair for approximately 16 years and served as Fourth District vice chair for nearly 12 years.
Fifth grade honor roll at Albion Elementary School consisted of Janika Emmert, Amy Hague, Janet Jacob, Patti Rauh, Julie Roush, Chad Sievers and James Teegardin.
25 years ago, Oct. 8, 1997
Amid a budget crisis, the Noble County Council was considering lowering the minimum wage for county employees from $7.50 per hour to $7 per hour. The $7 rate was recommended for all new hires, with an increase to $7.15 after three months. The council denied a request from the extension office to order a drum for a color printer, also citing budget concerns.
The Noble County Public Library was in discussions with Sacred Heart Home in Avilla as a possible site for a branch office.
Dianne Robinson, of the Albion License Branch, raised $507 as part of a Muscular Dystrophy fundraiser which had her “jailed,” then raising funds for MD to be bailed out. Beth Werker, of Doc’s HWI Hardware, raised $507. Mark Lundquist, of Albion Wire, raised $523.
Albion New Era editor Joy LeCount received the Joanne Dring Journalism Award for Excellence. The award was given for reporting on health care issues of concern to the health care industry and the public.
Egolf’s IGA was selling 2-liter bottles of Pepsi products for 99 cents. An 8-ounce tub of Cool Whip was also selling for 99 cents. Eckrich beef Bologna was selling for $1.99 per pound. Eckrich bratwurst was selling for $1.99 per pound. A gallon of skim milk was going for $1.99 per gallon.
Central Noble cross country runner Leslie Rice was the Athlete of the Week. Rice finished 21st of 75 runners at the Lakeland Invitational.
In Tuesday Night Mixed League bowling, Ryan Ransburg and Jack Garrett both rolled 203s. The high women’s game was turned in by Kathy Ford with a 224. In Tuesday Nite Lites, Dourg Werker bowled a 209 and had a 594 series.
In middle school football action, Central Noble’s Chad Wilson scored four touchdowns in a 26-6 victory over Eastside. Wilson rushed for two scores, caught a TD pass and returned a punt for a touchdown.
The Central Noble High School junior varsity football team got a go-ahead touchdown from Doug Ebey to defeat Fairfield, 18-13. Jeremy Yates also had a touchdown in the victory.
Mindy Patterson was the op salesperson of the Central Noble Junior Class magazine sales. Heather Lock was second. Andy Vice was third.
10 years ago, Oct. 17, 2012
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary became the home of two tigers after their Ohio owners were not able to meet that state’s new laws.
Many neighbors and friends of the late gene Enslen gathered to harvest crops on Enslen’s land. Among those helping were Doug and Janelle Burnworth, Egolf Farms Inc., Flory Farms, Brian Stump, Jerry Gray, Glen Lemon, Jeff Wysong, Dakota Enslen, Larry Wilkinson, Jerry Conner, Gay Cunningham, Ed Stump, Brian Lee, Gary Caskey, Garte Grain, Bill Elliot and Glade Rogers.
The Noble County Commissioners appointed Larry Allen and Dr. Phillip Corbin to continue serving on the Noble County Health Board.
David Ober, of Albion, received endorsements from the National Rifle Association Political Action Fund and the Hoosier Gun Owners PAC in his bid to represent the 82nd District of the Indiana House.
Egolf’s IGA was selling skim milk for $2.49 per gallon. The store was offering pumpkin pies for $4.29 and boneless butterfly prok chops for $3.49 per pound.
Central Noble senior Ryan Smith earned the right to compete in the semi-state cross country meet after finishing fourth at regionals.
Emily Collins led the eighth-grade volleyball team with six serves, three hits and three digs, but the Cougars lost to Westview in the first round of Land of Lakes Conference tournament. Chelsea Blevins added five serves, three hits, four digs and one block.
Fourth grade winners in the Firefighter Challenge were Jaida Hernandez, Haleigh Egolf, Klsey Gardner, Sawyer Yoder, Riley Smith and Darin Jackson. Albion firefighters Brian Tigner and Phil Jacob helped put on the challenge, held as a part of Fire Prevention Week activities.
