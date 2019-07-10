45 years ago, Oct. 2, 1974
Randy Allman had resigned as Rome City as Town Marshal.
John D. Morr, Albion, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Valparaiso University.
Anthony B. Clifton, Rome City, was named to the president’s list at Tri-State College in Angola. He was majoring in accounting.
Central Noble FFA members William Price, Dan Moore and Dave Winebrenner participated in the Purdue Invitational Soil Judging Contest at the Purdue University Dairy Farm.
The Cole Center Family YMCA was offering an adult education course in the field of drawing. The instructor for the class was David Button of Kendallville.
Air Force Capt. Gary D. Hower, Kendallville, was a missile operations instructor with the 4315th Combat Crew training Squadron. He had previously served at Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota.
Navy Airman Recruit Jerry D. Shatzer, Rome City, graduated from recruit training at the Naval Training Center. He was scheduled to report to Aviation Mechanic School, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Vincent E. Meyer, Avilla, had been assigned to Yokota AB, Japan, from Osan AB, Republic of Korea. Meyer, an Air Force staff sergeant, was a communications equipment repair technician with the 1956th Communication Group.
25 years ago, June 29, 1994
Thirty-one employees at Whitley County Memorial Hospital graduated from a, “Dump Your Plump,” weight loss program. A total of 227.75 pounds was lost during the 10-week program. Five teams participated in the program. Thirteen met their weight loss goal. The average weight loss per individual was 7.35 pounds. Halona Gerding, R.N., lost the most weight, 20 pounds.
There were three new feature winners at Avilla Motor Speedway in the “Howard Bice Memorial.” Jeff Bloom became the ninth different winner of the season on the “Auto Value/Valvoline/SOD Winged Sprint Car circuit. Phil Thomas won the NAPA/IMSS/IMCA Modified feature, the 12th different winner in the series season. Bobby Smith won his first Avilla Late Model feature of the season, the fifth different winner for the year 1994.
A group of Noble County runners took to the streets of Angola for the Monument City 5K and 10K. They brought home an overall title, two master’s titles and three division titles. Brian Shepherd took the 5K overall title in 15:34. Chuck Schlemmer finished second overall and won the 30-39 division. Khelli Leitch and Mike Flora won the 13-under and 19-24 division. Morry Riddle finished third in the 19-24 while Sam Vargos and David Caswell finished fourth and fifth in the 14-18 division. Deb Byers brought home the master’s championship. In the 10K, Steve Caswell captured the master’s title in a time of 35:07, only two seconds off his best 10K ever. Steve was followed closely by Hal Pearson 35:09.
The Noble County Extension Homemakers Association installed officers for the coming year. They were: Mary Rose Rehling, President Elect; Phyllis Burnworth, President; June Stackhouse, Vice President; June Parr, Secretary and Toni Mast, Treasurer.
10 years ago, July 1, 2009
The Albion Rotary Club honored Chris Magnuson as Albion’s Citizen of the Year. Jim Mowery and Todd McAfee were Albion Rotary Club’s newest Paul Harris Fellows. Carla Fiandt and Bob Allman each received recognition at the meeting for having perfect attendance.
County Engineer Keith Lytton announced his resignation to the commissioners. Lytton had accepted a position with Steuben County.
Austin Fisher of Central Noble FFA placed first in Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Entrepreneurship. His program included working to restore and repair classic tractors alongside his dad.
Dex Bonar was chosen winner of the Doc’s Do It Best Hardware $1,000 Shopping Giveaway.
Contestants for the Miss Noble County title included Kaitlyn Jimenez, Samantha Pranger, Jesse Rodenbeck, Rachel Gilespie, Erin Comparet, Rachel Comparet, Victoria Leedy, Kearni Edwards, Erin Simon and Megan Opplinger.
Jorden Gorsuch of Albion competed in the IVFA Miss Flame contest representing District 6. She received three of the five awards presented.
Corbin James Carlson was born on May 22, 2009, in Denton, Texas, to Daniel and Megan Carlson, formerly from Wolf Lake and Albion. Corbin joined a sister, Kiersten Leigh, 2 years old.
