statepoint crossword

THEME: FALL FUN

ACROSS

1. Domenikos Theotokopoulos, a.k.a. El _____

6. Org. striving to attain “the highest possible level of health” for all

9. Faculty member, for short

13. Rekindled

14. Western omelet ingredient

15. Trailblazer Daniel

16. Not a minor

17. Spud bud

18. Nonsense

19. *Colorful autumn attraction

21. *Popular fall decor item, pl.

23. Leave speechless

24. Thailand money

25. Belfry dweller

28. Dwarf buffalo

30. Eccentric one

35. 2nd word in fairytale?

37. Overnight lodgings

39. Marilyn Monroe’s given name

40. Between a trot and a gallop

41. *Pressed beverage

43. ____ Blanc

44. Type of saltwater fish

46. Like a broken horse

47. Larger-than-life

48. Sound setup

50. “CliffsNotes,” e.g.

52. Fifth note

53. Genuflecting joint

55. “____ he drove out of sight...”

57. *Back to what?

60. *____ weather

64. Cell dweller

65. Tokyo, pre-1868

67. Out of the way

68. Be needy

69. Sticky stuff

70. Conical dwelling

71. Heidi’s shoe

72. Asian capital

73. Move furtively

DOWN

1. Famous Steffi

2. Do over

3. Twelfth month of Jewish year

4. Locomotive hair

5. Canadian capital

6. Cry of glee

7. *Wagon “cushion”

8. Last letter, to Homer

9. Standard’s partner

10. Crucifix

11. Change for a five

12. Funny Poehler’s funny friend

15. Himalayan kingdom

20. Relating to genes

22. Unit of electrical resistance

24. Boo-boo wrap

25. *Next spring’s flowers

26. To the left, on a boat

27. Safari hat

29. Fonzie: “Sit ____ ____!”

31. Top of the Capitol

32. *Fall bounty

33. Prenatal test, for short

34. *Pumpkin garden

36. Not far

38. Big rig

42. Stitch again

45. Vietnam river

49. Lennon’s widow

51. *Celebrant’s bagful

54. Lament for the dead

56. Artist’s tripod

57. Exchange for money

58. Greek muse of history

59. Before Kong

60. Any time now

61. #70 Across, alt. sp.

62. Biblical paradise

63. Stink to high heaven

64. Broadband access overseer

66. Unidentified John

