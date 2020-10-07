Dozens of people gathered along U.S. 33 in Wolf Lake and Merriam on Sept. 27 to see Tristan Sherman off to the Marines. Sherman is a 2020 graduate of West Noble High School and a 10-year graduating member of Noble County 4-H. His parents are Dan and Miranda Clouse. The three of them are pictured above. He will complete boot camp in San Diego, California. Below, a well-wisher holds up a sign.
Marines sendoff
Matt Getts
