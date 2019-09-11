ALBION — Money to fund bigger projects at Central Noble was up for discussion at Tuesday evening’s board meeting.
Immediately before the board meeting, district Business Manager Miranda Wilkins briefed the board in a public hearing concerning budgets for a bus replacement plan and capital projects.
Spreadsheets detailing the budgets have been publicly posted to the school’s website for weeks so the community could ask questions of the board Tuesday. No citizens attended the hearing or the board meeting.
The bus replacement plan details how Central Noble will purchase new school buses from 2020-24.
Each year, the school will buy two new buses, except for in 2021, when the school will replace a pricier Safe-T-Liner bus, valued at $145,000.
The total cost of replacing the buses over five years rings in at $985,000.
For capital projects, the total amount available for $1,092,290 to fund projects like providing teachers and administrators with laptops, replacing playground equipment and re-carpeting.
The capital projects are partially funded through property taxes.
Troy Gaff, Central Noble superintendent, said he was proud of the work Wilkins did in preparing the capital projects list.
“She’s taken it to heart to meet with every staff member about their individual area and their responsibilities, which is important,” Gaff said. “She took it to heart, and she literally sat down with each one and found time to discuss it.”
After the public hearing closed, the next item on the agenda was approving the Neola policy regarding a teacher appreciation grant from the state.
The grant had to be dispersed among staff, so Central Noble is using it as a stipend for teachers, with the amount contingent upon if they are rated effective or highly effective.
Gaff also said the high school gym floor, which has bowed up in one spot, should be repaired by Sept. 9.
“It will be covered by our insurance, minus our deductible, of course,” Gaff said.
A silver lining of the gym floor problem is that games can still happen on it, since the spot that needs repaired is near the corner by some doors, not actually on the playing surface.
The capital project plan will be adopted Sept. 17.
