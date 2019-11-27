44 years ago,
March 19, 1975
On March 7, 1975, a spelling contest was held to see who would represent Albion Elementary School in the Noble County Spelling Bee to be held at the Middle School Auditorium in Kendallville. The winner was Mike Gage with the runner-up being Carole Frye. The misspelled word was “authority” and the winning word was “banish.”
The Central Noble High School girls basketball team made history by winning the first NECC Girls Basketball Tournament at West Noble with a 48-40 victory. Central Noble scoring was: Brenda Gunder 26, Monte Gage 8, Paula Kurtz 4, Norma Shisler 5, Chris Hague 2 and Jan Morgan 2. Angie Brown, Gayle DePew, Karen Smith and Mindy Gage didn’t score. Their coach was Nancy Schnepp.
More than 18 Albion organizations were represented at a meeting in the library to offer suggestions for possible activities for Albion for the celebration of the bicentennial year. The bicentennial year officially started in March 1975, but it was generally felt that Albion’s beginning would be during the Chain O’ Lakes Festival on June 15, 1975.
Marine Lance Cpl. Arthur E. Moore, Jr., whose wife, Tracy, was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Gunther of Albion, had participated in an amphibious training exercise on the Pacific island of Tinian.
Army Pfc. Grover D. Yontz, Jr., Kendallville, was assigned as an atomic demolition munition technician with the 78th Engineer Battalion at Ettlingen, Germany.
U.S. Air Force Maj. Richard L. Neal, Kendallville, had arrived for duty at Norton AFB, California. Neal, an administrative officer, was assigned to the Air Force Inspection and Safety Center. He had previously served at the Armed Forces Staff College, Norfolk, Virginia.
25 years ago,
Nov. 16, 1994
United Way of Noble County exceeded its fundraising goals in a big way. The group announced at a special “Victory Dinner” that it had reached a figure of more than $354,000.
The first Annual Noble County Public Library Benefit Auction was held at the Albion Eagles. A total $7,595.15 was raised to be used for the children’s areas of the new library and the two branch libraries.
Tony Alfrey of near Wawaka tagged a large deer. The buck field dressed in at 240 pounds, with an 11-point rack.
Shelly and Jim Speakman, Jr. of Churubusco became first-time parents of a son, Michael James, born Nov. 12, 1994.
Christy Crow won a $199 television by winning an employee referral contest sponsored by Flexible Personnel. The prize was presented by Tammy Anderson.
Wendy Perlich, daughter of Allan and Diane Perlich, Albion, had been selected as a member of the Indiana All Star Cross Country Team. For this honor, she would compete in Dayton, Ohio, along with All Star teams from Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Illinois at the Mid-East Cross Country Championships.
Jeremiah C.Klopfenstein, son of Sue and Mark Klopfenstein, had enlisted in the U.S. Army’s Delayed Entry Program (DEP), and would report for active duty in August of 1995.
10 years ago,
Nov. 18, 2009
Eight teams of local bowlers participated in the Junior Achievement Rock-n-Bowl-a-Thon at Albion Bowl. Through their efforts, a total of $3,200 was raised to support Junior Achievement in Noble County. Kevin Dreibelbis chaired the Bowl-A-Thon.
A small fire caused minor damage in the newest portion of Dexter Axle’s Albion operation. A blaze reportedly broke out in a paint booth area of the Seventh Street plant, but was quickly knocked down before spreading further into the building.
Two men were arrested on Nov. 15, 2009, for allegedly burglarizing the Dollar General Store in Ligonier.
Jeremy Altimus, donated four wood duck boxes to Hidden Diamonds Park.
Staff members from Black Pine Animal Park were asked to speak at a Youth Pod retreat, an event sponsored by the Dekko Foundation. Their gathering brought 130 teenagers from northeast Indiana, Iowa and Alabama together to learn more about the importance of philanthropy to nonprofit organizations.
Robert and Mary (Koch) Wilson of Albion were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 28, 2009. They were married on Nov. 28, 1959, in Chicago.
Mark and Crystal Herendeen of Albion announced the engagement of their daughter, Dora Ann Herendeen, to Eric John Lawson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Lawson. The couple planned to be married Oct. 9, 2010, at Grace Christian Church, Kendallville.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Tori Brown. Brown did a stellar job helping her teammates by scoring 29 points and grabbing 27 rebounds, making seven steals and dishing out five assists to help her team win the first two victories of the season.
The Central Noble fourth grade girls placed second in the Noble County Youth Basketball league tourney. They defeated Lakeland in the opener, then topped previously unbeaten Northridge before losing to Goshen in the finals. Team members were: Maddy Miller, Sydney Freeman, Kayla Kunkel, Maggie McCoy, Jade Wright, Gabrielle Steele, Calista Rice and Madison Broom.
The Central Noble boys basketball team was under new management for the second year in a row. Central Noble High School teacher Brett Burrough took over as head coach assisted by Scott Rees, Jeremy Yates and Ethan Marsh.
On Oct. 31, 2009, Todd Sherman picked up his 19th A-Main feature win of the season. Sherman ended his 25th year of racing with his best season ever. His season included a UMP Eastern Region Championship, eighth in UMP National Points, a Montpelier Motor Speedway Track Championship and second in the points at Limaland Motorsports Park. He also won a $1,500 prize in the 75th Anniversary race and his fourth career King of the Quarter Mile win at Limaland Motorsports Park and the Lewis Morgan Memorial race for $2,500 to win at Gas City I-69 Speedway.
