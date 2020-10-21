To the editor:
The Noble County Miracle Tree, Inc. is a 501©3, not for profit organization in it’s 33rd year. We provide Christmas assistance and emergency assistance to children of very low income Noble County families. We provide new clothing, winter wear, shoes, personal necessities and toys for children in need, newborn thru high school. When available, we provide bedding and other necessities. Most years, approximately 400 children are served, with one year being over 700 children.
We have been moving our operation in and out of storage facilities and setting up wherever we can find space each year. This is entirely too hard and inefficient. We desperately needed our own facility where clothing racks, tables, shelving units and stock can remain sorted, set up and accessible for emergency needs year around. With everything set up, we will be able to help fire victims, kids getting ready for school, foster children, and other children in emergency situations.
We have found a set of buildings in Albion, 120 W. Main, central to our board members and volunteers, for $30,000 on land contract. It includes a 2 story house on the southwest corner of courthouse square and two other large buildings behind it on the same property. The house had to be totally gutted and is being renovated. When we are done with the main building, we will turn the pool building into a steel building with cement floor for additional work space. We have sponsors for the building payments each year, but are in need of help with the renovation expenses.
One side of the bottom floor of the main building had to be torn off and replaced because of water and termite damage. Six windows have been replaced. Plaster and lathe have been removed, floors scraped, kitchen and bathroom gutted, one bathroom removed, foundation repaired and more. The furnace, plumbing and electricity are being replaced. The furnace donated by Christos Heat Vent Air Co. of Albion.
Items needed would be Home Depot gift cards or monetary donations. Some items that will be needed for the building include a gas stove, small refrigerator, very small water heater, paint, insulation, wood, drywall compound, drop ceiling for a large room, etc. Volunteers are also needed to work on the building.
Anyone wanting to help the children this Christmas can contact the Noble County Miracle Tree on our Facebook page or at noblecountymiracletree@gmail.com or 120 W. Main St. Albion, IN 46701.
Families needing help at Christmas, please follow our Facebook page for sign up dates.
Sincerely,
Teresa M Beckley
Founder and President
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.