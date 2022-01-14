ALBION — Central Noble Junior/Senior High School is going back to virtual learning for a day.
Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff sent out a letter that was posted on social media announcing that the high school will be moving to online learning on Friday, Jan. 14 due to a significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines among students.
The elementary and primary schools will remain in-person on Friday with buses running as usual for them.
In the letter, Gaff said parents should make the effort to screen students before sending them to the school building since the current situation has resulted in “logistical, instructional and staffing issues within the building.”
“We continue to have symptomatic students in the school building that are resulting in school contacts and quarantines,” he wrote in the letter. “If your child is showing signs of illness, please do not send them to school.”
He said the corporation will continue to monitor the situation to determine any future changes to the school’s COVID-19 protocols.
The high school plans to return students to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 17.
Like most schools, Central Noble has seen several more cases in students and staff this year as compared to the 2020-21 school year.
As of Thursday, Central Noble Jr./Sr. High had 43 student cases reported to the Indiana State Department of Health school dashboard so far this year, as well as seven staff cases and fewer than five teacher cases.
Central Noble Elementary in Albion has reported 12 student cases while Central Noble Primary in Wolf Lake had 10, according to the dashboard.
Lakeland School Corp. in LaGrange County has revert to virtual learning for a week as of Wednesday due to COVID-19 and other illnesses leading to a staffing shortage the district was unable to cover.
Carroll schools in northwest Allen County have also reverted to virtual learning due to large numbers of student and staff COVID-19 cases.
Indiana is currently seeing record-high cases and hospitalizations from the virus as the highly infectious omicron variant has started circulating the state.
