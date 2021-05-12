Baseball
Cougars rally past Lakers
ALBION — Central Noble rallied in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Lakeland 6-5 on Thursday.
Cade Weber threw all seven innings for the Cougars. Weber and Jaxon Copas each had two runs batted in to lead the Central Noble offense.
On May 4, the Cougars were defeated by Garrett, 7-0.
Copas allowed 5 runs on the mound in 3 innings and Jackson Hoover allowed 2 runs in 3 innings.
On Saturday in a tournament at Lakeland, Central Noble fell to East Noble, 14-7.
Chase Spencer led the Cougars with 3 RBIs and a home run. Dylan Eggl also homered.
Also on Saturday, Central Noble defeated Lakeland in the rematch from Thursday’s conference game 16-4. Copas and Eggl each homered and finished with 4 RBIs. Justin Krider added his first home run as well. Copas went 5 innings on the mound and Hoover added 1.
