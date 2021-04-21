Lots of new materials, Make & Take crafts for all ages and virtual and in-person programs are ready for the month of April at all three branches of the Noble County Public Library.
Adult books: “Hard Riding Cowboy,” by Stacy Kennedy; “The Lost Boys,” by Faye Kellerman; “Melt for You,” by J.T. Geissinger; “One Little Lie,” by Colleen Coble; “Perfect Pruning: a Practical Guide,” by Simon Akeroyd; and “The Water Cure,” by Sophie Mackintosh.
Teen books: “Archenemies,” by Marissa Meyer; “The Princess Will Save You,” by Sarah Henning; “Rules for Being a Girl,” by Candace Bushnell & Katie Cotugno; and “The Shadows Between Us,” by Tricia Levenseller.
Children’s books: “Bunny Trouble” (Peter Rabbit movie tie-in); “Dog Man: Fetch-22,” by Dav Pilkey; “The Human Body: a shine-a-light book,” by Carron Brown & Rachael Saunders; “Miss Molly’s School of Kindness,” by Zanna Davisson & Rosie Reeve; “Nibbles Numbers,” by Emma Yarlett; and “No More Beige Food,” by Leanne Shirtliffe.
New movies on dvd: “Batman: Family Matters” (Lego movies, also on Blu-ray), “Courting Mom & Dad,” rated PG; “Freaky,” rated R; “The Little Prince,” rated PG; “Monster Hunter,” rated PG-13; and “Monster Zone,” rated PG.
New TV series: Albion: “Fargo,” season 3. Avilla: “Doom Patrol,” season 2. Cromwell: “Raising Hope,” season 3.
Children’s programs: In-person Storytime will be Tuesdays April 20 and 27 at 9:15 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Storytime will be downstairs in the Activity Room at NCPL Albion. We’ll be reading Firefly nominees this month.
Kid’s April Make & Take kits: Q-Tip Daises and Tulip Fork painting art projects!
Albion Tween Grab & Go kits: LEGO Phone or Tablet Docking Station Create a charging/docking station for your phone or tablet using classic LEGO® blocks and a little imagination. Kits include 30-35 pieces of small LEGO blocks and super glue to hold your creation together. Kits are first-come, first-served! Charging cords and technology not included.
Also, Rolled Paper Flower Basket and Paper Tube Phone Holder/Sound Enhancer. Pick up at kits while supplies last!
Adult programs: Smart Money Week is April 17-21. Ready to Get Money Smart? This week-long virtual campaign aims to help people better manage their personal finances with a focus on those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtual events are free and open to the public, including activities for kids, budgeting tools, and retirement planning. View more details at moneysmartweek.org.
Craft Saturday special! Mini Book Jewelry will be held Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m. in the Oasis meeting room (door #2) Watch for the video tutorial on NCPL’s Facebook page.
This month’s Book Discussion group will meet in Albion on Thursday, April 29 at 6:30 pm. The book is “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” by Garth Stein. Group will meet in The Oasis (Entrance #2).
