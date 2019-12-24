44 years ago, April 9, 1975
Timothy Zink, son of Mr. and Mrs. John I. Zink, Albion, had been assigned to Bergstrom AFB, Texas, from Udorn Royal Thai AFB, Thailand. Zink, an Air Force staff sergeant, was an aircraft engine technician with the 702nd Tactical Airlift Support, Squadron, a unit of the Military Airlift Command, He was a 1968 graduate of Central Noble High School.
Navy Seaman Randall H. Owen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Woodward Owen of Albion, graduated from recruit training at the Naval Training Center, Orlando, Florida.
Navy Petty Officer Third Class Rebecca A. Wheeler, daughter of Mrs. Marilyn P. Beam of Wolf Lake, graduated from Basic Radioman School at San Diego, California.
At the request of Indiana & Michigan Electric Co., the utility’s $5 million damage lawsuit against City Councilman Winfield C. Moses, Jr., was being moved to Noble County for trial. The lawsuit was based on statements made by Moses in a letter to the editor of the morning paper concerning the utility’s rate hike request. Noble County was selected from a list of contiguous Indiana counties surrounding Allen County after the venue motion was filed.
The Police League of Indiana held its annual convention in Indianapolis. Attending from Albion were Mr. and Mrs. Gene Lock, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Vice and Mr. and Mrs. Slug Morr. Gene was nominated for the Membership Committee and the Audit Committee. He was again elected director for the Police League for the Northeast District. He had held this post for five years.
25 years ago, Dec. 7, 1994
A four-year-old playing with matches accidently started a fire that damaged a metal-sided barn on the Carl Pulver property east of Albion on S.R. 8. More than 50 firefighters from nine fire departments assisted at the scene to bring the fire under control.
It was a possibility that a new trailer court would be built in Albion. Ed Moorhouse approached the Town Council at its regular meeting to allow a parcel of land on West Hazel Street that he controlled to be used as a mobile home park. A majority of the council expressed approval but there was no formal vote. Moorhouse was referred to the Albion Plan Commission.
Members of the Noble County Extension Homemakers organization participated in the Hometown Christmas parade in Albion. They handed out homemade cookies to advertise their cookie sale. Cub Scout Pack 311 took first prize in the parade while Girl Scout Troop 223 placed second and the Noble County Saddle Club went home with third place.
Jessie Egolf and Andrea Clouse attended Sen. Richard Lugar’s “Symposium for Tomorrow’s Leaders” in Indianapolis. Topics of interest were discussed by students during the seminar.
Led by the scoring punch of Jennifer Grawcock with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Dana Smith with a Cougar high 20 points, five assists and three steals, the Lady Cougars got their first win of the season, defeating Fremont 63-61 in overtime at Central Noble.
Students of the Month at Wolf Lake Elementary for November were Brandon Bolinger, Adam Barclay, Will Wetzel, Ann Beauchot, Brandie Prentice, Tiffany Collier, Brian Buchmeier, Amy Gallmeyer, Natasha Stroud, Marty Gaff, Ian Bender and Cory Calhoun.
10 years ago, Dec. 9, 2009
Members of Sparta United Church of Christ experienced the true spirit of Christmas. They packed 60 brightly wrapped shoe boxes with gifts of toys, school supplies and hygiene items for needy children. Operation Christmas Child, sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse touched the hearts of children, families and communities around the world. The Church had participated in sending these gifts to children who might never receive a Christmas gift.
Beautiful weather and two unusually cooperative leopards made for a pleasant Sunday afternoon at Black Pine. Chui, a black African leopard, and China, an Asian leopard, were relocated from temporary housing to a permanent habitat where they could enjoy the opportunity to climb.
Carey Magnuson of Albion and Aaron White of Indianapolis announced their engagement and upcoming marriage. A Jan. 2, 2010, wedding was planned at Merriam Christian Chapel in Merriam.
During the last two weeks in November, more than 250 law enforcement agencies across the state conducted increased seat belt and impaired driving patrols. The goal was to reduce the number of motorists injured or killed on Indiana roadways in the weeks surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday season. Officials from Noble County announced that a total of 194 citations were issued during their 2009 Safe Family Travel enforcement blitz.
Athletes of the Week at Central Noble High School were wrestlers Josh Isaac and Eli Eckert. Both Josh and Eli went 4-1 at the NECC Super Duals held at West Noble on Dec. 3, 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.