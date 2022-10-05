Compiled by Matt Getts
40 years ago, Sept. 15, 1982
Linda Shultz, Noble County librarian, was presented a certificate of appreciation from the Little Turtle Reading Council.
A forward step in the Elkhart River c leaning project appeared to move forward with action taken by the Noble County Drainage Board. The board directed the county surveyor to make a plan which could be submitted to the Noble County Council. Funding for the plan would take the form of other ditch assets, which means a specific sum taxed against each benefitted parcel. This could mean up to more than 15,000 parcels.
Darwin Seivers was named advisor to the Central Noble school newspaper, which published weekly during the school year, by the Central Noble School Board. New advisors were also made to the corportion’s ICE-PVE program: Marion Bell, Arvil Brown and Paul Truelove. They replaced Dr. Carmien, Mike Clouse and Mark Fisher.
A special program designed ot help women deal with the many pressures they face was to be held in the County Extension Office. The program, entitled “Super Woman” was to be given by Elaine Hunt, an area Human Development Specialist. The man demands from all directions on today’s women may be real or unnecessary. Hunt was to discuss how to sift out the important from the unimportant.
The Central Noble football team picked up its first win of the season, knocking off Fairfield, 19-6. Senior linebacker Eddie “Buzzy” Moorhouse scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery in the contest. Senior quarterback Dave Carson rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries and had the game’s first score. Senior tailback Monte Mawhorter had 40 yards on 14 carries.
The Eagles Lodge celebrated its 37th birthday with a special celebration at the lodge.
25 years ago, Sept. 10, 1997
Albion Town Attorney Steve Hagen spoke to McCray Hospital representatives concerning attempts to get compensation for an ambulance being housed in the garage adjoining the town hall. Hagen was also ready to proceed with a lawsuit against an Elm Street resident who had failed to clean up his property as request by the town.
A drug bust at a residence in the 0200 block of North C.R. 600E led to the recovery of the largest methamphetamine seizure at the time. One pound of methamphetamine was recovered. The street value of the drug was $56,000.
Luke Gascho was named the new executive director at Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center.
Central Noble senior David Caswell placed first in a triangular cross country meet hosted by Prairie Heights. Caswell completed the 5K course in 17:18. Sophomore Melanie Huff finished in first in the girls race in a time of 17:29.
Egolf’s IGA was advertising round steak for $1.69 per pound and Swiss steak for an identical price. Bone-in chicken breasts were selling for $1.19 per pound. The store was selling strawberry-rhubarb at $5.50 for two pies. McIntosh apples were going for $1.49 for a 3-pound bag.
In Tuesday Night Lites bowling action, the top male game was turned in by Doug Werker with a 200. Greg Resler rolled a 189. The high female game was turned in by Jeni Weigold with a 172. Lisa Smith bowled a 161. Ruth Hile bowled a 216 in a Thursday Pin-Ups game. In Sunday mixed-league action, Kent Sibert (204), Werker (202) and Arnold Bagley (200) led the way.
10 years ago, Sept. 19, 2012
Winning their divisions in the Milk Chug Contest at the 2012 Albion Harvest Fest were Ethan Spencer, Caleb Weaver, Kole Alexander, Nico Urso, Brandon King and Kyler Likes. Ken Boyd of Albion exhibited the Best of Show entry at the Harvest Fest Car Show with is 1967 Ford Fairlane.
Bonita Lemon was hostess for the regular monthly meeting of the Kimmell Mother’s Club. The meeting was held at the Kountry Kitchen Restaurant. Meals of their choice were enjoyed after prayer by Sandy Harman. Jean Replogle, Mary Lou Young, Lois Replogle, Hartman and Lemon all spoke on the topic of “What do you like about living in America?”
Egolf’s IGA was selling a 14-ounce bag of meatballs for $2.79. A gallon of 2% milk was selling for $2.49. Cottage cheese was available for $2.79 for a 24-ounce container. a 40-pound bag of salt pellets was selling for $4.99 per pound. A 2-pound loaf of Velveeta cheese had a price of $4.99.
The Central Noble girls soccer team advanced to the finals of the Northeast Corner Conference Soccer Tournament with a 2-0 win over Lakeland in the semifinals. Becca Henderson broke open the scoring with a goal in the 54th minute for the Cougars.Holly Rawls scored one minute later to make it 2-0.
Central Noble’s Ryan Smith topped the field of 173 runners at the West Noble Cross Country Invitational. Smith’s winning time was 15:32. Emily Weber keyed the Cougars’ girls team with a time of 21:56, good for 41st in the field of 149 runners.
Central Noble quarterback Alex Vice rushed for three scores and threw for another, but the Cougars were defeated by Fremont in high school football, 60-25. Vice’s TD pass was caught by Kyle Burns and covered 60 yards.
The Central Noble boys soccer team reached the NECC tournament semifinals with a 2-1 victory over Eastside. Jared Morely and Connor McCoy each scored for the Cougars.
Sixth-grader Hallie Smolinske, seventh-grader Angel Keene and eighth-grader Aarronn Steele were nominated as Central Noble Middle School Students of the Month for August.
