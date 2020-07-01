ALBION — The Albion Fire Department is going to get a powerful new tool for its rescue belt.
The Albion Town Council OK’d the purchase of new equipment to help its volunteer fire firefighters extricate victims of car crashes during its regularly scheduled meeting June 23.
The Albion Fire Department spent three weekends testing out equipment from three different suppliers, utilizing vehicles provided by Leatherman’s Body Shop, according to Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber.
“We really wanted to compare apples to apples,” Amber said.
After the testing was done, it was a unanimous decision to recommend Howell Rescue Systems’ Genesis extrication equipment.
The Genesis extrication system is similar to the Jaws of Life, which is produced by another manufacturer.
The council approved the purchase of the equipment, along with three accessories, for $34,220.
According to Amber, fire fighter Bob Brownell applied for and received a $15,000 grants to help pay the cost of the equipment from the Olive B. Cole Foundation.
The town’s current extrication equipment is old and only operates at approximately 65% of newer units’ abilities, Amber said.
Unlike the old extrication equipment, which is operated by a hydraulic hose attached to a fire truck, the new Genesis system is self-contained, and won’t be subject to getting hosing caught as firefighters move around a vehicle.
One of the accessories OK’d by the town council is a special battery backup, and another will allow for rescue operations for larger vehicles, such as school buses.
Also at the June 23 meeting:
• The council approved a 60/40 split of public safety income tax spending for 2021 with the Albion Fire Department getting the lion’s share and the Albion Town Marshal’s Office getting the remainder.
But the gap is closing.
When the town first approved the public safety tax, the fire department receiving 65% of the funding. The next year it was reduced to 62%.
Amber sat down with Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole and talked through their departmental needs. Amber agreed to shrink his portion slightly.
“It doesn’t kill me, and it helps him a little bit,” Amber said.
The cooperation between the two agencies caught the eye of Town Council President Vicki Jellison.
“We appreciate the two of you can work that out,” Jellison said.
• The council approved Cole’s request to spend $5,000 out of his public safety tax monies for the next two years to help fund a full-time Spillman coordinator. The Spillman system was installed two years ago at the Noble County Sheriff’s Department to provide a uniform database for all law enforcement agencies in Noble County.
• Cole announced that his latest hire, Deputy Marshal Matt Fought, had completed his required coursework to graduate from the Indiana Law Enforcement Agency at Plainfield. Due to the coronoavirus, the class had to be split into different sections to allow for proper social distancing between the cadets.
• Cole reported to the council that his department had 838 calls for service in May. Included in that total were 510 security checks, 19 traffic stops, four incidences of criminal mischief, five animal complaints, two fights, four domestic disturbances and 16 local ordinance violations.
• Amber announced he would be presenting the townships his department covers with a 3% rate increase for fire protection next year. Amber said the fire department in Churubusco had also budgeted for 3% increases in its service contracts.
Shout out
Albion Town Council President Vicki Jellison provided the following “shout-out” during the June 23 meeting of the town council:
“A shout out to all Albion residents and surrounding community who have been “Essential Workers” during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Whether you are a healthcare professional, retail worker, truck driver, industrial worker or any other of the many essential workers we are grateful for YOU! Your sacrifice, dedication and commitment have made a difference during this challenging time. You are going above and beyond to make Albion a great place to live, work and play!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.