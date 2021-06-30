ALBION — On a day when the Albion Rotary Club announced a back-to-normal meeting schedule, it chose to honor someone in the community who does so much more than normal.
Albion Rotarian Joy LeCount introduced Jason Brown, 43, as the club’s Citizen of the Year during Thursday’s luncheon gathering at the Albion Pizza Depot.
“I was surprised,” Brown said. “I was shocked. It feels awesome.”
LeCount had invited Brown to speak at Thursday’s meeting under the guise of a program involving Brown’s work with the Indiana Deaf Camp. Brown and LeCount did do that program — and it was a big reason LeCount said Brown was deserving of the honor.
Brown is also a fixture at his workplace — Albion Village Foods. During the school year, rain, snow or shine, he can be found doing crossing guard duties in East Main Street. And if there’s a big athletic event at Central Noble, Brown may be the school’s No. 1 fan.
“What he does is behind the scenes,” LeCount said. “He doesn’t blow his own horn like so many people.”
Brown’s father and brother were deaf, and he first went to the week-long camp as a camper. For the last 30 years, he has been a volunteer, concentrating his time on helping the youths make crafts.
Next year, Brown will oversee the entire craft program at the camp.
Deaf Camp started in 1973 at Camp Adventure at North Webster before moving to Camp Crosley in North Webster. Since 2001, Deaf Camp has been held at Camp Mack in Milford since 2001. This year’s camp consisted of 60 campers due to coronavirus restrictions. Pre-COVID-19 camps numbered as high as 200, Brown said.
Deaf Camp was founded by Grace Nunery.
Campers come from all over the United States, as well as numerous countries.
And Jason Brown is right in the thick of things.
“He has a lot of fun, but it’s very obvious he’s well respected by the campers,” LeCount said.
“I just like helping kids and making kids happy,” Brown said.
People who encounter a deaf person should treat them like anyone else, he said.
“Just try to talk to them,” he said. “They’ll love it.”
His hobbies, aside from being a proud supporter of Cougars athletics, include spending time with family and taking walks.
As someone who seems to be everywhere in Albion, Brown said he gets his energy from his coffee.
Would he ever consider moving to another community?
“I can’t leave,” he said with a laugh. “They won’t let me.”
Also at Thursday’s luncheon, outgoing club president Jacob Atz announced the club would be returning to weekly lunch meetings every Thursday beginning at noon at the Albion Pizza Depot.
Pins were awarded for three Paul Harris Fellows.
The Paul Harris Fellow program recognizes individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. The honor was established in 1957 to show appreciation for contributions that support our Annual Fund, PolioPlus, or an approved Foundation grant.
This year’s Albion Rotary recipients were Bob Allman, Carla Fiandt and Jane Roush. Roush actually brought in enough fundraising money to receive three pins this year.
Atz also handed over leadership of the club for the coming year to new president Cameron Spitaels. LeCount will serve as the club’s president-elect. George Bennett will be the vice president, Steve Hook the secretary, Fiandt as treasurer and Shelley Mawhorter as sergeant.
