ALBION — The Albion Town Council was less than thrilled after getting a first look at the long-awaited residential housing impact study. Now they want to meet with the study’s author, Jim Higgins of London Witte Group, to figure out what it all means.
“The study is confusing. We are not going to recover taxes quickly with a housing TIF,” town manager Tena Woenker said.
Council members received copies of the study by email after complaining about delays at the Jan. 14 meeting. Council member Chris Magnuson said she understood the data reported, but questioned how to interpret it.
“We need to understand what this means,” she said.
The council first considered a two-tier executive session to discuss the study, but then scrapped the idea. Woenker will contact Higgins to ask for available dates for an executive session within the next two weeks.
In another update, Woenker said the town may not be ready to do the extensive application process for Steller Communities this year. She said the letter of intent, due in April, requires specific project information. She is hoping to reconvene the Hometown Collaborative Initiative group to jump-start the alley project.
In other business, the council approved Fire Chief Bob Amber’s request to attend a VCOS Symposium April 30-May 2 in Minneapolis. The International Association of Fire Chiefs sponsors the educational conference. Amber said he was especially interested in classes on volunteer recruitment and management, and on hand-on firefighting techniques.
The council also gave Amber permission to apply for an Indiana Department of Natural Resources matching grant of $5,000. Amber said if the application is successful, he will use the money to place replace aging air packs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.