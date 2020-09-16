STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: BOTANY 101
ACROSS
1. One’s arbitrary assertion
6. “Swan Lake” step
9. Not Sunni
13. Mountaineer’s tool
14. Tolkien creature
15. Bebe Rexha’s “____ to Be”
16. Artificial or mannered
17. Snow runner
18. Nylon or Kevlar, in chemistry terms
19. Scooby-Doo’s best friend
21. *Between order and genus
23. *Marine botany is study of plants living here
24. 35mm, e.g.
25. Public health agency, acr.
28. Partner of void
30. Small lynx
35. Stewart and Blagojevich
37. Grazing lands
39. Jawaharlal ____
40. g or cm
41. Smelling ____, athlete’s pick-me-upper
43. No neatnik
44. Lay to rest
46. They are hairy on a hobbit
47. Hefty volume
48. One in line, during COVID-19 pandemic
50. In the middle of
52. *Grain-bearing tip of a cereal plant
53. Cattle meat
55. Fleur-de-____
57. *Pollinator attractors
60. *Food for a pollinator
63. One there at the beginning
64. Famous T-Rex
66. Lowest deck
68. Forearm bones
69. Cassius Clay, ____ Muhammad Ali
70. Private instructor
71. ____-do-well
72. Thus far
73. Inflict a blow
DOWN
1. Female sib
2. “Hamlet” has five
3. Sure or uh-huh
4. “The Forsyte ____,” pl.
5. *Product of photosynthesis
6. One of a pocketful, according to Mother Goose
7. Genesis vessel
8. “The Matrix” genre
9. Highway hauler
10. Icy precipitation
11. Dr. Jones, fictional professor of archaeology, to friends
12. Filled up
15. Biblical personification of material wealth
20. Olden-day Celts
22. Priest’s robe
24. Blank leaf in a book
25. *Seed holder
26. “Death, Be Not Proud” poet
27. Mine passages
29. *Food manufacturer
31. Superlative of better
32. Actress Sevigny
33. Something in the air
34. *Potato, e.g.
36. Proofreader’s mark
38. *Plant support
42. “...he found a crooked sixpence upon a crooked ____”
45. Sales lure
49. Electric fish
51. *Not monocots
54. Piece of writing
56. Pull strings
57. Carpet attribute
58. Marine eagle
59. Russia’s famous Peter
60. Sans mixers
61. Choir voice
62. *Plant anchor
63. Good times
65. Israel Kamakawiwo’ole’s guitar
67. Prefix for prior
