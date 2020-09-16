STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: BOTANY 101

ACROSS

1. One’s arbitrary assertion

6. “Swan Lake” step

9. Not Sunni

13. Mountaineer’s tool

14. Tolkien creature

15. Bebe Rexha’s “____ to Be”

16. Artificial or mannered

17. Snow runner

18. Nylon or Kevlar, in chemistry terms

19. Scooby-Doo’s best friend

21. *Between order and genus

23. *Marine botany is study of plants living here

24. 35mm, e.g.

25. Public health agency, acr.

28. Partner of void

30. Small lynx

35. Stewart and Blagojevich

37. Grazing lands

39. Jawaharlal ____

40. g or cm

41. Smelling ____, athlete’s pick-me-upper

43. No neatnik

44. Lay to rest

46. They are hairy on a hobbit

47. Hefty volume

48. One in line, during COVID-19 pandemic

50. In the middle of

52. *Grain-bearing tip of a cereal plant

53. Cattle meat

55. Fleur-de-____

57. *Pollinator attractors

60. *Food for a pollinator

63. One there at the beginning

64. Famous T-Rex

66. Lowest deck

68. Forearm bones

69. Cassius Clay, ____ Muhammad Ali

70. Private instructor

71. ____-do-well

72. Thus far

73. Inflict a blow

DOWN

1. Female sib

2. “Hamlet” has five

3. Sure or uh-huh

4. “The Forsyte ____,” pl.

5. *Product of photosynthesis

6. One of a pocketful, according to Mother Goose

7. Genesis vessel

8. “The Matrix” genre

9. Highway hauler

10. Icy precipitation

11. Dr. Jones, fictional professor of archaeology, to friends

12. Filled up

15. Biblical personification of material wealth

20. Olden-day Celts

22. Priest’s robe

24. Blank leaf in a book

25. *Seed holder

26. “Death, Be Not Proud” poet

27. Mine passages

29. *Food manufacturer

31. Superlative of better

32. Actress Sevigny

33. Something in the air

34. *Potato, e.g.

36. Proofreader’s mark

38. *Plant support

42. “...he found a crooked sixpence upon a crooked ____”

45. Sales lure

49. Electric fish

51. *Not monocots

54. Piece of writing

56. Pull strings

57. Carpet attribute

58. Marine eagle

59. Russia’s famous Peter

60. Sans mixers

61. Choir voice

62. *Plant anchor

63. Good times

65. Israel Kamakawiwo’ole’s guitar

67. Prefix for prior

