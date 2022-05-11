Lana Jackson
COLUMBIA CITY — Lana K. Jackson, 57, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her home, with family by her side.
Born on March 29, 1965, in Blytheville, Arkansas, she was the daughter of Anna Lou (Gray) and Wendell B. Noaker.
As a child, her family moved to Michigan. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School with the Class of 1983. As a family, they moved to Bangor, Michigan, and then in 1997, they moved to Indiana, where she lived in Albion.
Lana worked for Rieke Corp., in both the Auburn and Hamilton plants for more than 15 years. After her mom passed, she moved to Columbia City in 2018, and was a cashier at Walmart until her health caused her to retire.
Lana had a Baptist faith and loved scrolling on FaceBook. She enjoyed being with her family, had a great sense of humor and could light up any room.
Lana is survived by her loving sister and brother-in-law, Jill and Jeff Lash; nephew, Ben Lash; niece, Melissa “Jax” Lash; and many adopted nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Wendell Noaker, in 2008; and mother, Anna Lou Noaker in 2018.
A private burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest near her parents at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given in her memory to her family.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Lana’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
