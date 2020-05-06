45 years ago, Aug. 20, 1975
The Albion Post Office had initiated the Central Markup System, which meant mail must be correctly addressed, or it would go back to the sender. It was being done in the name of efficiency and economy. Bernice Bowman, Superintendent of Postal Operations for Albion, agreed that the change in mail handling, which was causing considerable consternation among postal customers, could be likened to the telephone system. Back in the ‘good old days’ when there was only a few phone customers the customer got on line, asked the operator to connect him with “Joe Smith” in the next township, and the operator might answer, “Joe isn’t at home. I heard he was over visiting with the Jones. Would you want me to reach him there?”
That was personalized service, custom service, and it only worked because the operator personally kept track of where her customers were and what they were doing. That system worked until the telephone company customers got more numerous. Then the customer was asked to dial a specific series of numbers to reach Joe Smith. That day of “direct dialing” had arrived for the Albion Post Office. No longer could the mail carriers, sorting their loads for the day, pass around misaddressed letters to another carrier who might know the addressee. If letters were to get to the right person they had to be properly addressed, name, house number, street name, or rural route, town, state and zip code. Some problems were expected in the early stages of the new program, but in the long run, the postal service would operate more smoothly.
Dean Reeve, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. Art Reeve, competed in the National High School Rodeo Championship at Gallup, New Mexico, but had to ride one of the toughest bulls in the contest. Tiger had the reputation of being the Bull of the Year. Carl Griffiths of Avilla was with Dean at the time.
Leatherman Bros. Inc, of Albion, had been selected as one of the nation’s outstanding Ford dealerships and would receive Ford Motor Company’s Distinguished Achievement Award. Ernest Leatherman, president, had been a Ford dealer in Albion since March 1959.
25 years ago, April 19, 1995
Senior Josh Johnson was designated Student of the Month at Central Noble High School for April. He was the son of Norman and Sue Johnson. He was nominated for Student of the Month by the Health & Physical Education and Social Studies Departments.
Amy Jo Zumbrun of Albion and Timothy Derek Taggart of Churubusco announced their engagement. The bride-to-be was the daughter of James & Sherrill Zumbrun of Albion. Parents of her fiance were Dan & Cheryl Targgart of Churubusco. The couple were planning to marry on July 15, 1995, at Blue River Church of the Brethren.
Andrew L. Pearson, son of Tish and Lee Pearson of Albion, was honored at a luncheon given by the Computer Service Department at Indiana University, Bloomington. Pearson was honored as one of the top three Junior students in Computer Science.
Kraig Keirn, a rural Albion resident and junior at Central Noble High School, was injured in a farming accident. Kraig’s left leg was caught in an auger and he was taken to the hospital where he had undergone surgery and was recuperating from the injuries.
Pete Growcock had moved his barber shop from downtown Albion to his rural farmstead about three miles northeast of Albion, in Jefferson Township. His shop was in a newly erected log building and adjacent to his family home. Amish carpenters under the direction of Jacob Kurtz erected the log building.
Gary & Linda Pippenger, of Cicero, announced the birth of their twin daughters, born March 28, 1995. Jessica Louise and Jamie Lyn had an older brother, Anthony, who was 8 years old.
Central Noble football player Joe Christopher was among 35 Scholar Athletes from as many high schools in Northeast Indiana who were honored by the Northeast Indiana Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame at the annual awards banquet. Christopher was nominated for the award by Coach Trevor Tipton.
Central Noble High School Athlete of the Week was Josh Johnson. Josh hit a pair of doubles and a single against Carroll and drove in two runs. The Cougar senior, in one inning of relief work on the mound against Fremont, did not give up a hit, while logging a strikeout. He had a single against Hamilton.
10 years ago, April 21, 2010
Central Noble Community School Corporation’s Board of Education gave permission for planners to move forward with a summer food service program which would be available to children ages 1 through 18. Both Albion and Wolf Lake Schools had at least 50% of their student population below the poverty level, Central Noble qualified for federal reimbursement of costs associated with operating a summer food service program.
The Central Noble Theatre company were presenting its last production of the year, “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” at the Center Stage Auditorium. Major roles were being played by Bethany Woods, Benjamin Pearson, Will Relue, Andrew Squire, Amy Blackford, Carrie Carpenter and Tyler Runge-Hand.
Tosha Buchanan was crowned Prom Queen of the 2010 Central Noble High School Prom and Ty Goodrich was named Prom King. The Junior Princess was Katie Bryan and Junior Prince was Skyler Dierkes.
Central Noble High School Athlete of the Week was Travis Clear. Travis had a tremendous game against East Noble. He was three for three at bat, had two home runs, one single and five RBIs. Central Noble won the game with a final score of 14-7.
Blake Rollins, age 12 of Albion, shot a monster gobbler during the Youth Hunt, April 16, 2010. The turkey weighed 25.1 pounds., had an 11 ½ inch beard and spurs that were 23 millimeters. It was less than a 30-minute hunt.
Twenty-five years ago, 1985, the members of the Green Township Wesleyan Church stepped out in faith and purchased property on U.S. 33 in Merriam and built a new building. The Church was renamed at that time —Cornerstone Wesleyan Church. The dedication of the new church and parsonage in Merriam was held Nov. 10, 1985. In 1989, the Cornerstone congregation took another bold step of faith and started Cornerstone Christian School to provide Christian education for their children and youth as well as the community. The Cornerstone congregation was planning a 20th anniversary celebration of the school.
