One of the coolest things about being a journalist, particularly a sports journalist, is the people you get to meet.
I once was in the Philadelphia 76ers’ locker room when Charles Barkley played. I interviewed Gene Keady bunches of time when a student at Purdue while writing with the Purdue Exponent. I interviewed Jud Heathcote, too, and Lou Holtz and even got Bob Knight to answer a question once.
Getting face time (the real kind) with sports figures most people could only see on television was a big perk.
It’s how I met Fred Akers.
Akers, who had the third-most wins in University of Texas football history, arrived at Purdue my sophomore year in West Lafayette.
A southern gentleman, he came to Purdue with a darn good pedigree.
He coached the Longhorns’ first Heisman Trophy winner, Earl Campbell, according to The Associated Press, and won like few others at Texas, amassing an 86-31-2 record in 10 seasons. But a bowl game rout in 1977 and a muffed punt six years later on the same field cost Akers and Texas a football national championship the Longhorns wouldn’t win for another 32 years.
Despite a 2-7 record in bowl games, Akers won two Southwest Conference championships and his 86 victories rank third in school history behind Royal (167) and Mack Brown (158). After his firing at Texas,
Akers spent four seasons at Purdue, which is where I met him.
He would go 12-31-1 in his four seasons in West Lafayette.
Akers died Dec. 7 at his home in Horseshoe Bay, Texas, from complications of dementia, surrounded by his family, his daughter Lesli told the AP. He was 82.
I remember a postgame press conference after Purdue upset Ohio State in Columbus one year, how Akers said students “were dancing in the streets” of West Lafayette.
But my most memorable time with the legendary coach came when I had to give him a ride from where the Boilers practiced at that time, about a mile from the football offices.
It came after a spring practice and I had talked with Akers at length. By the time we were done with the interview, Akers looked around and the team’s buses had already left.
So it was Akers, me and my 1977 silver Ford LTD station wagon.
He asked if I could give him a ride back to the offices.
I panicked. But said, “Sure.”
I raced ahead of him and began throwing from the front seat to the back seat empty fast food bags, spent pop bottles and various items of trash which made the LTD more of a moving landfill than a station wagon.
There was still some trash in the front seat of the LTD when Akers got in, but being the polite man that he was, he didn’t say anything.
Like I said, we had about a mile of driving, maybe three or four stop lights between the practice field and the football offices near Mackey Arena.
Akers and I continued to chat as we reached the first stop light. I looked in the rearview mirror and saw black smoke billowing out from the exhaust area of the LTD.
I did what I do in all such situations, ignore it. The light turned green and we left the growing black haze behind.
By the time we stopped at the next light, the smoke had enough time that it hovered outside the car basically from the back seat to the rear of the vehicle.
The small talk between the coach and I continued, but at this point, I was dying of embarrassment.
We pulled up to the curb in front of the football offices, and the gentlemanly Akers continued to chat with me. Which was all well and good, but I could see the thick black smoke approaching from the rear of the vehicle like a murderous exhaust stalker.
Akers finally left my car, and was enveloped in a cloud of dark black smoke. He looked poised to close the door on the station wagon, then leaned back in, looking cautiously to the rear of the vehicle which had all but disappeared from view.
“Are you sure you’re going to be OK, Matt?” he asked.
“Sure,” I lied, “It does this all the time.”
With a smile, he closed the door.
A nice guy, that Fred Akers.
