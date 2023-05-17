STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: AT THE AIRPORT
ACROSS
1. Foundation
6. Dashboard acronym
9. Bonny one
13. Pleasant smell
14. Metal-bearing mineral
15. Salk’s nemesis
16. Kidney-related
17. Christopher Lloyd’s ____ Brown
18. Investigative report
19. *Something to claim
21. *Declaration station
23. Argonaut’s propeller
24. C in TLC
25. Scot’s woolen cap
28. Sushi restaurant soup
30. *Exclusive accommodation
35. Was in the hole
37. Highest volcano in Europe
39. Angry growl
40. Dry riverbed
41. “____ go!”
43. Adored one
44. *Jong of “Fear of Flying” fame
46. Lowly laborer
47. Cone-shaped quarters
48. Time between classes
50. Dirty air
52. Hi-____
53. Skiers’ ride
55. Scheduled to arrive
57. *”____ for takeoff”
61. *Frost removal
65. Luxurious sheet fabric
66. It would
68. Synagogue scroll
69. Barely sufficient
70. General Services Administration
71. Movie “Home ____”
72. Reason to cram
73. Negative vote
74. Washer setting
DOWN
1. Prickle on a fence
2. Equal to pi times r squared
3. Cheap form of payment?
4. Insect in adult stage
5. Dar es ____, Tanzania
6. Traveled on a horse
7. Not amateur
8. Hajj destination
9. Like kittens’ mittens
10. “The Sun ____ Rises” by Hemingway
11. Thailand, once
12. Tofu bean, pl.
15. Walkways
20. “Peer Gynt” composer Edvard ____
22. Dot-com address
24. Wrestling match, e.g.
25. *Air traffic control feature
26. Fully informed
27. Army doctor
29. Traffic sign
31. ____ of measurement
32. Rock bottom
33. Search blindly
34. Island off Manhattan
36. Vegas cube
38. H or O in H2O, e.g.
42. Opposite of cathode
45. Obliquely
49. Knightly title
51. Slash’s instrument
54. Make believe
56. Cause for food recall
57. Attention-getting sound
58. Gym class test?
59. *Captain’s announcement, plural acronym
60. Porter order
61. June 6, 1944
62. Type of #14 Across
63. Grannies, in UK
64. Clarified butter
67. *PreCheck org.
