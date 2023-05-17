STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: AT THE AIRPORT

ACROSS

1. Foundation

6. Dashboard acronym

9. Bonny one

13. Pleasant smell

14. Metal-bearing mineral

15. Salk’s nemesis

16. Kidney-related

17. Christopher Lloyd’s ____ Brown

18. Investigative report

19. *Something to claim

21. *Declaration station

23. Argonaut’s propeller

24. C in TLC

25. Scot’s woolen cap

28. Sushi restaurant soup

30. *Exclusive accommodation

35. Was in the hole

37. Highest volcano in Europe

39. Angry growl

40. Dry riverbed

41. “____ go!”

43. Adored one

44. *Jong of “Fear of Flying” fame

46. Lowly laborer

47. Cone-shaped quarters

48. Time between classes

50. Dirty air

52. Hi-____

53. Skiers’ ride

55. Scheduled to arrive

57. *”____ for takeoff”

61. *Frost removal

65. Luxurious sheet fabric

66. It would

68. Synagogue scroll

69. Barely sufficient

70. General Services Administration

71. Movie “Home ____”

72. Reason to cram

73. Negative vote

74. Washer setting

DOWN

1. Prickle on a fence

2. Equal to pi times r squared

3. Cheap form of payment?

4. Insect in adult stage

5. Dar es ____, Tanzania

6. Traveled on a horse

7. Not amateur

8. Hajj destination

9. Like kittens’ mittens

10. “The Sun ____ Rises” by Hemingway

11. Thailand, once

12. Tofu bean, pl.

15. Walkways

20. “Peer Gynt” composer Edvard ____

22. Dot-com address

24. Wrestling match, e.g.

25. *Air traffic control feature

26. Fully informed

27. Army doctor

29. Traffic sign

31. ____ of measurement

32. Rock bottom

33. Search blindly

34. Island off Manhattan

36. Vegas cube

38. H or O in H2O, e.g.

42. Opposite of cathode

45. Obliquely

49. Knightly title

51. Slash’s instrument

54. Make believe

56. Cause for food recall

57. Attention-getting sound

58. Gym class test?

59. *Captain’s announcement, plural acronym

60. Porter order

61. June 6, 1944

62. Type of #14 Across

63. Grannies, in UK

64. Clarified butter

67. *PreCheck org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.