Compiled by Carol Bender and Matt Getts
45 years ago,
Oct. 20, 1976
Joy LeCount, president of Noble County Republican Women’s club, announced plans for the club’s participation in a nationwide demonstration of voter support for the Ford/Dole team and hundreds of other Republican candidates for federal, state and local offices. “President Ford team Day,” was being sponsored nationwide by the 230,000 member National Federation of Republicans Women — the largest women’s political organization in the United States. In observance of “President Ford Team Day,” the Noble County Republicans Women’s Club was planning events that would reach out to all voters in the county. Members were asking everyone to join them on Oct. 23, 1976, to demonstrate their support for the Ford/Dole team, and other Republican candidates by flying the American flag during daylight hours and by driving with headlights burning during the hours from 8 am to 6 pm. Other activities for the day were being coordinated by Stan Elser, Albion, District 4 Young Republicans Chairman; Barbara Bower, Kendallville, Indiana Young Republican Chairman and Lewis Moser, Ligonier, Noble County Republican Central Committee Chairman.
Gov. Bowen had sent property tax replacement fund checks of nearly $20 million to the 92 counties in the state. Noble County received $93,322.01.
PFC Richard Robbins Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Robbins, Rome City, had been meritoriously promoted to his present rank upon graduated from recruit training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina.
As an outgrowth of an alleged racial slur in a conversation aboard an airplane after the Republican National Convention, Secretery Of Agriculture Earl Butz tendered his resignation to the president.
County mass swine flu inoculation was to be administered at East Noble gym, Kendallville on Oct. 24, 1976, from 1 to 5 p.m, according to Dr. Robert Bryan, county health officer. No children under the age of 3 years would be given the vaccine. Also persons 3 to 17 years with no chronic illness would not be given the vaccine. Dr. Bryan stated that the vaccine was basically for persons 18 years of age and older.
Oct. 13, 1976 was the U.S. Navy’s 201st birthday — “Heritage and Horizons.”
An FFA team from Central Noble High School swept top honors at the annual 4-H and FFA County Soil Judging Contest at the Howard Hine Farm in DeKalb County. Members of the winning team who were coached by Stan Knafel included Darrin Parker, Rob Frye, Dan Moore and Randy Hill. The second place team was from East Noble FFA. Members were Gary Clouse, Gwen Shaffer, Andy Pankop and Jeff Coe. Stan Jacob was the chapter advisor.
The Central Noble varsity football team ripped Eastside 38-0.
25 years ago,
July 31, 1996
Hi-Tech Corporation held a ground breaking ceremony in Albion on July 25, 1996, for its four expansion since moving to its present location at 16121 Progress Drive. The expansion would bring the total square footage of this facility to 67,560. Dignitaries on hand for the ground breaking included Richard Anderson, Albion Town Council president; Nick Busche, Hi-Tech president; Scott Pounds, representing Leatherman Construction and Howard Berkes, Albion Town councilman.
The Noble County Drainage Board received notification on July 24, 1996, the the Department of the Army had denied its request for an after-the-fact permit for the discharge of material in wetlands adjacent to the Melvin Ditch, a county-regulated drainage system under the jurisdiction of the drainage board.
Diamond Lake beach in Elkhart Township was causing quite the stir. Property owners along the beach were upset with traffic, swimmers using homeowners’ piers, boats, picnic table without permission and noise levels. The beach was owned by the Noble County Soil & Water Conservation District. It was sold to the district by Helen Bell for the sum of $1 on Feb. 15, 1979. Bell requested as a condition of the sale that the SWCD would maintain the property for recreational swimming and boating purposes.
A commissioner with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management signed an order formally creating the Bear, High, Wolf Lake Regional Sewer District.
Brandon Biting of Albion won the feature race the past two weekends in the mini-stock car division at Baer Field Raceway in Fort Wayne. Only a rookie, Biting was second in points at that point of the season.
Mini 4-H camp participants included Jay Tipton, Jessica Mertz, Carleigh Pankop, Janessa James, Chelsea Spaw, Rebecca Getts, Hailey Taylor, Ashley Ernsberger, Amanda Wolf, Jama Weimer, Stacy Hullinger, Kristen Schnepp, Christopher VanAttenhoven, Dusty Price, Seth Reidenbach, Mike Leatherman, Jill VanGessel, Chelsea Biggerstaff, Tracy Kolberg, Clayton Evans, Russell Fought, Richelle Hootman, Melissa Kimmel, David Teusch, Tim Michael, Tabitha Frick, Laura Messer, Nolan Rodenbeck, Brandon Rittenhouse, Karen Herendeen, Jack Smith, Eric Bowman, Katelin Muesing, Laura Freeman, Kimberley Diehm, Cortney Jones, Laura Dice, Chriss Grimm, Trent Landers, Todd VanGessel and John Hague.
16 years ago,
July 27, 2005
Jeanie and Dick Cripe were 2005 Onion Days Grand Marshals. The couple owned and operated Wolf Lake Country Kwik Mart and previously owned Walker’s Restaurant.
Based on the recommendations of Athletic Director Jerry Flora and with Dr. Leo Philbin’s concurrence, the Central Noble School Board approved the following list of coaches:
• Brad Hill for high school boys and girls assistant cross country coach;
• Dave Knopp for middle school boys and girls cross country coach;
• Brad Graden for high school assistant football coach;
• Bob Munson for high school assistant football coach;
• Jeremy Aker for middle school eighth grade football coach;
• Jon Metzel for high school volleyball; and
• Heather Lock for middle school seventh grade volleyball.
The school board also granted permission for Marilyn Emmert to use a classroom at Albion Elementary School for after school Spanish classes for students in grades two and three.
Campbell & Fetter Bank, with offices in Albion, Ligonier and Kendallville, was advertising 13-month CD rates of 3.65% annual percentage yield.
Central Noble softball all-stars took second in an tournament in Wawaka. Members were Krysta Bush, Katie Bunn, Katie Beam, Cassi Cochard, Katie Bryan, Sarinna Dazey, Desi King, Shanon Aldrich, Paige Lundquist, Jesica Fulk and Caitlin Jones. Coaches were Stacy Beam, Laramie Truelove, Kim Gallmeyer and Chris Edwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.