ALBION — The Aug. 23 American Red Cross blood drive held at Asbury United Methodist Church exceeded its goal, according to organizers.
Those donating blood were: Bill Queen, Bill Piggott, Stan Tipton, Sasha Daniel, Marian Thibeau, Wayne Lewis, Dan Hague, Tom Close Ronda Lortie, Henry Frech, Rita Frech, Joyce Carmein, Rick Carmein, Kevin McGee, Linda Goodin, Phil Stureman, Suzanne Harlan and Jerry Jones.
Also, Rick Robertson, Jeff Kaiser, Tana Franklin, Shelby Keibel, Kirk Magnuson, Darcy Fish, Val Black, Richard Simon, Ashley Libben, Joan Gemmill, Ronda Huff and Jeff Huff.
The next blood drive will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Asbury United Methodist Church.
