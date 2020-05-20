ALBION — A familiar thorn continues to plague the Albion sewage treatment ponds — ammonia levels.
During the May 12 meeting of the Albion Town Council, Sewer Department Superintendent Terry Forker announced that the Indiana Department of Environmental Management had sent a letter saying the town was out of compliance with ammonia levels in the effluent leaving the town’s sewage ponds.
“We’re still not meeting what IDEM expects for us,” Forker told the council. “We’re not able to maintain the number. But we’ll get it figured out.”
According to Forker, as of May 12 the town was in compliance with the level of ammonia IDEM allows to be released. But the week before, the town was not.
Forker said the problem was hindered by the water temperature of the ponds. The microscopic bugs the town uses to break down the ammonia are sluggish until the water temperature reaches 50 degrees.
Forker was tasked with writing a letter to IDEM explaining the situation and proposing possible fixes.
The Albion Town Council approved the last of its phased-in sewage rate increases last September after the town spent approximately $800,000 to pay for what it thought was a fix to the problem.
The average household which uses 4,000 gallons of water saw their bill rise from $67.72 per month to $70.75, an increase of $3.53, according to figures provided by the town.
The town combines its sewage and water bills into one utility category, with sewage usage based on water consumption.
Three years ago, the council began to phase-in sewage rate increases in anticipation of state-mandated upgrades to its sewer lagoon system to reduce the amount of ammonia.
Another factor which necessitated the rate increases was the sewer department’s overall finances, the town said.
The new plan, which became operational in March 2019, involved first removing the old system, which forced air down into the ponds. The new system would have a series of aerator units embedded in the bottom of the second and third ponds. A baffle or curtain will also be placed in the second pond, which will hold the water in that section longer, allowing more time for the bugs to do their work.
Also at its meeting of May 12, the council:
• Approved tax abatement compliance forms for Busche Performance Group.
In an unrelated matter, Town Manager Tena Woenker said she had been in contact with the company and was told the local Busche work force was expected back to work soon.
Busche Performance Group, now owned by a private equity firm and headquartered in Michigan, announced March 26 it would be temporarily laying off 450 workers from its plants in Albion, Avilla and Franklin.
In a late March memo on company letterhead signed by human resources manager Kayla Brown, the temporary layoffs were blamed on “the Ohio State Executive Order and business circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
