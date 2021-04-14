STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: THE OSCARS
ACROSS
1. Hedgehog of video games
6. And so forth, acronym
9. *Oscar-nominated black and white movie
13. Treeless plain
14. Grazing field
15. Moses’ mountain
16. Sty sounds
17. Nelson Mandela’s org.
18. Like beer at a kegger (2 words)
19. *Posthumous nominee
21. *Anthony of “The Father”
23. “What’s up, ____?”
24. Huge pile
25. Protestant denom.
28. Feed storage cylinder
30. Load again
35. Relating to ear
37. Flighty one
39. Proclaimed true without proof
40. Musician David Lee ____
41. Ascetic holy Hindu
43. Eastern European
44. Plural of #10 Down
46. 500 sheets
47. Looking for aliens org.
48. Kitchen whistler
50. Wails
52. Bad-mouth
53. Medieval torture device
55. Pied Piper follower
57. Politburo hat fur
61. *Daniel of “Judas and the Black Messiah”
65. Raspberry drupelets
66. Fuss, to Shakespeare
68. Void, as in marriage
69. Defective car
70. Given name of Jack Kerouac’s Paradise
71. ____ of Honor
72. Adam and Eve’s first residence
73. Money in Myanmar
74. Shoemaker without shoes, e.g.
DOWN
1. Undesirable roommate
2. Medley
3. Grannies, in UK
4. Tattooed
5. Universe
6. Panache
7. *Most 2021 Oscar nominations for one film, #9 Across
8. Secret storage
9. Stole fur
10. One opposed
11. Indian restaurant staple
12. U.S. customary unit of force, pl.
15. Soaked
20. DNA and RNA
22. Argonaut’s propeller
24. Shared work surface at an office
25. *Sasha Baron Cohen’s “Subsequent Moviefilm” role
26. Be sorry for one’s wickedness
27. Pita, in UK
29. *Like Roberto Benigni’s fictional son
31. Husband to a widow, e.g.
32. Checked out
33. Stradivari competitor
34. *”Fences” winner and “Ma Rainey” nominee
36. Poker ante
38. *”Nomadland” director
42. Shadow
45. *The Trial of the Chicago 7” screenwriter
49. Greek “t”
51. Sandwich sausage
54. Necklace lock
56. Radio receiver
57. Nutritious leafy green
58. Got A+
59. Ice on a window
60. Happening soon, old fashioned
61. Caffeine-containing nut tree
62. Editing arrow
63. Chinese monetary unit
64. Friend in war
67. *Nominee for Billie Holiday role
