ALBION — It's time to enjoy some exotic brews with some rescued exotic animals and support their care for the rest of their lives.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion is hosting its annual Lions, Tigers and Beer, Saturday, Sept. 24 at the facility located at 1426 W. C.R. 300N, Albion.
The event runs from 6-9 pm.
Lions, Tigers and Beer is the annual fall fundraising event for Black Pine. At this adults-only event, attendees are welcome to stroll the grounds, meet the animals, taste some local craft brews, enjoy a pulled pork dinner, bid on silent auction items, and talk with the keepers and volunteers of Black Pine. Some of the vendors include: Kosciusko Kettleheads, Albion Ale House, Metazoa, Harry Stuff Brewing Company and ChiChi's.
Tickets for Lions, Tigers and Beer are available on their website, blackpine.org. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now beginning at $50 per person or $60 at the door.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary has been a forever home for displaced and captive raised exotic animals since 2007. They are supported fully by donations, grants and fundraising events. Black Pine is a 501(c3) nonprofit. All contributions remain in the community supporting the animals, staff and services needed to care for over 80 animals.
For more information, visit blackpine.org.
