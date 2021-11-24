Sitting on the baseline Friday night, it was hard not to think how thankful the Central Noble community should be right at that moment concerning its school system.
A girls basketball game was minutes away from kicking off in main gymnasium. The CN pep band was impressive and sounding great, rocking it and firing up an enthusiastic crowd.
The start to the much-anticipated boys team season was just around the corner.
Everything seemed right with the world.
And for now, everything is.
The Central Noble school system has everything in place, starting at the top with a dynamic superintendent.
Troy Gaff deserves a lot of credit. Prior to Alan Middleton being brought in out of retirement, the corporation offices on East Main Street had a revolving door for superintendents. There was less variety at Baskin-Robbins than there was in the top education seat in Albion.
Middleton steadied things, then handed the reins over to Gaff, and the corporation has flourished.
After years of chaos, Gaff has brought stability and consistency.
He is everything you should want in a superintendent:
• A fiscal conservative who is a gifted steward of the tax dollars that fund the schools;
• An innovative educator who has brought fresh ideas and great practices to CN; and
• He cares. He cares about staff. He cares about the students.
Gaff’s administrative team at Central Noble is also worthy of note.
Central Noble Primary School Principal Robbie Morgan and Central Noble Elementary School Principal Jared Knipper are first-rate. So is high school Principal Shawn Hoover.
Athletic Director Dave Bremer also has the Cougar athletic programs moving in the right direction.
The key to athletics is having good boys and girls basketball coaches and a good football coach. These are the revenue generators that are the lifeblood for all athletic endeavors.
The Cougars are blessed to have all three of those positions filled by enthusiastic and talented individuals who do the burgundy proud every time one of their teams takes to the field or court.
Bremer is in charge of everything, and has a firm, capable grasp on event promotion, execution and social media engagement. He works his tail off.
Bremer was at his best when taking on the non-lucrative, but so-very-meaningful task of hosting a Unified football sectional earlier this fall. Bremer has a big heart for athletes, regardless of their ability. You can’t teach that. You can’t ingrain that into a person.
Like Gaff, he cares, and it shows.
I have covered schools in multiple counties, large and small, in my more than 30 years in journalism. I have the benefit of seeing what works, and what doesn’t.
It’s quite obvious that everything is working as it should in Albion.
You would have to be a fool to even consider messing with a recipe that is working so well — across the board — at Central Noble Schools. A fool.
Just some thoughts, had while sitting on the baseline, waiting for the girls game to start.
