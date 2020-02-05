45 years ago, May 21, 1975
The State Department of Public Instruction held its first annual workshop for Issuing Officers of Work Permits at Indianapolis. Work permits were required for 14-, 15- and 16-year-olds. Fourteen- and 15-year-old minors could work three hours per school day, 23 hours per school week but no later than 7 p.m. When school was not in session they could work eight hours per day, 40 hours per week but no later than 9 p.m. Sixteen-year-old minors could not work beyond 10 p.m when school was in session. Other times they could work until midnight. Minors could not work before 6 a.m., nor more than six days per week. An employer who hired without a work permit or failed to comply with state laws would jeopardize their workman’s compensation and insurance, face a possibility of a lawsuit, and could be cited in violation by the State Inspector of the Division of Labor.
At a meeting of the Noble County Republican Women, new officers for the year were installed. Mrs. DeWitt Burnheimer served as installing officer. Mrs. Nelson LeCount, Wawaka, was the president. The vice-presidents were Mrs. Don Wilson and Mrs. John Rose. Recording secretary was Mrs. Harold Wolfe and Corresponding Secretary was Mrs. Roger Heintzelman of Cromwell. Mrs. Marilyn Morr was treasurer.
Prosecuting Attorney Laur had filed charges against Dannie Vaughn Kegg, 31, Wolcottville, on a count of aggravated assault and battery. Kegg was charged with abducting a woman from a Rome City tavern and then beating her.
Trevor Tipton, whose parents were Mr. and Mrs. John Tipton, received the top award at the East Noble All Sports Banquet. Tipton was presented the Pop Guyman Award, given annually to the most outstanding senior athlete.
Dave Anderson’s single in the seventh inning lifted Central Noble to a 3-2 win over conference and county rival West Noble. The hit saved the win for Lynn Sickafoose, who earned his seventh victory of the season against one defeat.
In the graduating class of 1975, Christine Worman was salutatorian and James Might valedictorian.
25 years ago, Jan. 18, 1995
Still in Stage Two of a three-stage initial fundraising effort, donations for furnishings and books for the new Noble County Public Library and its two branches had reached $225,000. The goal was to raise $534,000.
An unusually large crowd forced Central Noble School Board to move the meeting from the administration office to the Central Noble High School. About 125 parents, teachers and interested citizens were present to request that the school board investigate why long-time teacher Gene Snyder had tendered his resignation at mid-year, citing job related stress for the reason for his resignation.
Sara Ott and Allison Moore had been selected to participate in the Indiana State University All-State Band in Terre Haute.
MaeLynn R. Gausmann of Wawaka, a junior at Taylor University, was on a four-week travel/study tour with 17 other Taylor University Honors Program students. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Gausmann, both teachers at Central Noble High School.
Jennifer Grawcock was Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School. Jennifer led the Lady Cougars in the NECC Tourney with 10 points.
Brian Zumbrun, a 1992 graduate of Central Noble High School, was going to be in the rotation of starting pitchers on the varsity baseball team of Hardin-Simmons University in Abileen, Texas.
Steve and Doris (Weber) Likes of Albion celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary with their family. The Likeses’ were married on Jan. 16, 1965, at Trinity United Methodist Church , Albion, by the Rev. Flickenger. Kenny Koenig and Billie (Rawles) Higgenbotham stood up with the couple.
Four runners from Noble County and one from Ohio joined together to win the team division at the Beavercreek, Ohio, Resolution 5K. They scored 26 points. They were led by Powerbar-fueled Brian Shepherd, who was first overall in 15:30. He was followed by Mark Sanderson second, Morses Trejo, sixth, Mike Flora, eighth, and Mony Riddle, ninth. It was the fifth year in a row that a team from Indiana won the title.
10 years ago,
Jan. 20, 2010
The Albion Chamber of Commerce named North Ridge Village Nursing & Rehab Center its, “Business of the Year.”
Central Noble High School was among the schools in Indiana that had qualified as a Four Star School. It was the only Noble County school to receive the Four Star distinction for the 2008-2009 school year.
A tree was cut down at Owen Park in Albion because its walnuts were making a mess of an adjoining property, plus it was badly cracked down the center. Scott Leply of Fremont was chosen to do a carving on the tree. An owl was carved at the top of the tree stump, a squirrel sitting on a branch eating a walnut was at the middle and at the bottom, a racoon trying to climb the tree.
Harrison and Regina Braswell of New Castle, Ind., announced the engagement of their daughter, Dannielle Lynn Braswell, to Craig Owen Zell, son of Darby (Gaff) Zell of Columbia City. A Nov. 6, 2010, wedding was planned at Spiceland Pike Church of God in New Castle.
Athletes of the Week at Central Noble High School were Junior Cassi Cochard and Senior Bethany Woods for their accomplishments in the NECC Tournament. Cochard played stellar defense with 10 steals and led Central Noble two nights, scoring 17 and 14 points respectively. Woods showed her leadership on the court through communication and her play in the game leading the team with 22 points while scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter to send the game in overtime.
