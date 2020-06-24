ALBION — Albion’s community center is continuing to take shape and anyone passing by the old golf course recently can see the frame of the facility’s new gym starting to come together.
The Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center west of town is already partially in use, but the statement piece — a big, brand-new indoor gymnasium with elevated walking track — is now making good progress, too.
On Monday, Lori Gagen of Noble County Economic Development Corp., and Kevin Dreibelbis of Noble REMC, in their capacities as volunteers with the community center group, gave a general update to the Noble County Commissioners about progress on the project.
The community center, a longtime dream of Bill and Marilyn Emmert of Albion, got a boost after a community survey hosted by the Lions Club showed that such a center was a top want of Albion residents.
While originally looking for locations in or around downtown, the organization was gifted the old clubhouse and barn at the former Augusta Hills golf course. Although located about 2 miles west of town and currently requiring people to drive, the gift of buildings and land gave the group a huge jump forward to making the center a reality.
As of winter, renovations on the the clubhouse were underway and the foundation for the new gym was laid but little else.
Since then, the clubhouse, now called The Lodge, has been completed and has already been rented out as a site for some small events and gatherings. The gymnasium has also begun to take shape, with the wooden frame and roof of the building up and crews continuing to fill in the structure.
“The whole lodge has a capacity of 99, but then they’re broken down in two different rooms, which eventually will be broken into another room when we get a partition,” Dreibelbis said. “That doesn’t include what’s to come with the gym and everything.”
Dreibelbis said the lodge has already hosted some small showers, get-togethers and is scheduled to host a Noble County Republicans meeting later this year.The facility has some limited kitchen capacity, which Dreibelbis explained best as a “warming kitchen” for carry-in or catered food. There’s nothing available to cook on site, but the lodge has facilities and space to warm up and serve food that’s brought in. The kitchen facilities may be enhanced in the future, but that’s a long-range project.
As for the gymnasium, Gagen said the goal for now is to get the shell of the building closed and complete utilities and HVAC service and get the elevated walking track ready.
An indoor walking track was a necessity for the project in order to give people a place to walk during the colder months, as opposed to outdoor trails or spaces that can’t really be used in snow and ice.
To start, the floor will be a concrete floor as fundraising continues to eventually put in a nice wooden court surface. The gym is expected to be ready for opening by fall, Dreibelbis said.
“It’s going to be a really, really nice space,” Gagen said.
Upon completion, the mission of the community center is that it will be a place to provide affordable, safe and accessible learning, recreation and community center space, Gagen said.
The goal is to fill a niche but not duplicate or compete with other similar businesses and organizations, Gagen said.
For example, while fitness is a component, the community center shouldn’t compete with local gyms. While educational programming will be a component, similar to Kendallville’s Community Learning Center concept, the Augusta Hills site will offer services to Albion residents and surrounding areas. And while it will have event space, it shouldn’t conflict with efforts of the local Noble County Saddle Club to create a new event center.
For now, the community center’s fundraising campaign is focused on soliciting local businesses and organizations and not going through a public, community effort, although donations toward the project are appreciated, Gagen said.
“We’re not out soliciting from the entire general public at this time,” Gagen said.
Dreibelbis said in-kind donations of materials or especially labor are always appreciated and the project has already benefited from that kind of local generosity.
